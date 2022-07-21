Portsmouth fans all say the same thing as Danny Cowley closes in on Colby Bishop signing following failed Blackpool move

The Fratton Park side’s hopes of landing the 25-year-old appeared all but over after Bishop turned his back on a move to the south coast in favour of Championship football with the Tangerines.

But after it emerged that he failed a medical at Bloomfield Road, that gave Danny Cowley & Co the green light to revisit a deal.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then Pompey, once again, appear on the verge of landing the £500,000 striker, who will link up with Joe Pigott at Fratton Park.

But after being burnt once before, fans are pleading with the club to get an agreement struck and announced as quickly as possible.

Here’s what fans have been saying on out Facebook page and on Twitter...

Andy Skelton: If he was part of the solution before Blackpool came along 2 days ago then he's still a part today....get the deal done.

Accrington striker Colby Bishop Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Peter Loten: Just get it done.

Spencer Gruchy Calvert: Get it done pronto, go and collect him, I’ll even go if he needs a lift.

Mark Russell: Get him in stop wasting time, Play up Pompey.

Vincent Richardson: I don't blame him for trying to play at a higher level, now that's off get him signed asap.

@craggydog13: Get in…..Colby Bishop, great work Pompey.

@brumborn: Say it as it is ‘Get a shift on’ we all know, from past experience, what happens otherwise.