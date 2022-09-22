The 26-year-old joined Ipswich in July as he made the switch to Portman Road for around £750,000.

As the forward entered the final 12 months of his Blues contract, boss Danny Cowley opted to cash-in on his prized-asset to boost his transfer funds.

And Harness has made a dream start with the Tractor Boys, scoring five goals in his opening 12 games in all competitions.

This saw him pick up the Town’s player-of-the-month award for August, marking his first accolade since his summer switch.

With both Ipswich and Pompey unbeaten on 21 points at the top of League One, the Fratton faithful are still split on whether it was the best decision to bring the forward’s three-year stay at PO4 to an end.

Blues fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions, with the winger set to face his former side in next week’s top-of-the-table clash at Portman Road.

Here’s a selection of those views from Facebook.

Gary Cox: I really don't miss him, used to frustrate the heck out of me and believe Dale is on another planet by comparison.

Seb Perkins: He was class. Don't know how why people didn't like him. Him and Curtis were the only two that used to score 10+ a season.

Christopher Anderson: He was good for around 40 minutes in a game, then his level would drop.

It was good business for the club, Dale is more consistent and Koroma is a class act, the fans will love him and is a similar player to Jamal Lowe.

It's been a good window, what a change that makes!

Andy Nichols: Right time for him to go, did well for all parties. We got a fee and reduced his wages from the bill which partly financed the new squad.

Lorraine Wells: I rated him - thought he had class and we definitely haven’t replaced what he offered the team!

Andy Harper: Good and often bad at the same, just not consistent with us. I don't miss him but at the same time bear no grudge.

Danny Crawford: I always rated him, would have fitted in nicely in the new look squad.