Portsmouth fans laud return of ‘Miniesta’ as Tom Lowery makes injury comeback in FA Cup

That was evident on Friday evening as the name ‘Lowery’ appeared on Twitter’s top trending charts for the United Kingdom.

It also came after the Fratton faithful show-pieced a new chant in the away end at Hereford, dedicated to the diminutive midfielder.

The 24-year-old’s song was sung throughout the second half of the 3-1 victory as he appeared as a 61st-minute substitute at Edgar Street.

Lowery was named in a match-day squad for the first time since the Blues’ 2-2 draw against Plymouth on September 17.

The summer signing has been absent for the past seven weeks after being withdrawn with a hamstring injury midway through the stalemate at Fratton Park.

In his absence, Danny Cowley’s men picked up just two wins in eight games in all competitions.

But, the ex-Crewe man made his long-awaited return for Pompey against the Bulls, which was met with a warm welcome from the Blues fans.

Tom Lowery's name was trending on Twitter on Friday as he made his long-awaited injury comeback.

Indeed, Lowery’s comeback propelled his name onto Twitter’s trending charts, as the Fratton faithful posted their delight at his comeback.

Here’s a selection of those views from social media.

@HarvMarksy: It’s mental how one player can make you look so much better. Tom Lowery returning will be massive.

@PompeyPedro: So good to have Tom Lowery back in the Pompey side. Love Joe Morrell but can’t believe he goes to the World Cup with Wales ahead of Lowery.

Instantly raises the standard. Difference maker.

@ollygrand__: TOMMYYY LOWERYYYYY, HE’S THE MAN FOR MEEE.

@Sammstone10: I know it’s only Hereford but If Tom Lowery stays fit we could still do something this season.

Some player.

@henrystokesx: I love Tom Lowery, little magician in that midfield.

@JBDS__: The biggest win tonight wasn’t getting through to the second round, it was having Tom Lowery back on the pitch.

What a brilliant player, been such a miss.

@JHancock46: MINIESTA LIVES.

@stuart_harcombe: Tom Lowery was our best player tonight. Unreal 30 mins from him. So good to see him back, such a positive player.

@PompeyLincs: As expected Tom Lowery looked a million dollars. Arguably more important to the team than Pack but the thought of having them both back starting is mouth watering.