Portsmouth fans send clear message to board after Danny Cowley appointment is confirmed

Now the Fratton faithful are hoping such decisive action is repeated when it comes to squad planning.

Calls have been made to give the Cowleys the tools they need to build a squad that matches their style of play.

And that spells danger for many of the current first-team set-up, with the majority of supporters believing a complete overhaul of this season’s playing squad needs addressing.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter by Pompey fans...

@JamesRobertst79: Great..... so pleased with this.

Now give them a decent transfer kitty, clear out the underperformers and get some new bodies in.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has signed a long-term deal at Fratton Park

@mattbob84: Good news. Now let them build a squad they want and judge them on that team not the failings of their predecessor’s poor choices.

@FredHorn: We were 10th and sinking when they came.

The players aren’t good enough so let them build a squad of their own players and see where we go.

@Steve_Wrixon: Let’s get them dragging this club into the present times.

Redress of training, recruitment, attitude and ethics among some of the first points.

Build a squad that can play football and let’s see some players improve as time goes on. Best of luck to them.

@thiskidloftus: Good, now let’s get rid of everyone and start again. Keep Whatmough and Craig.

@wellsa1970: Great news and let's hope they are supported in putting together a squad worthy of the support.

Accrington were littered with quality previous non league players who were hungry and skilful.

@mickpoth60: Brilliant news. They now have the time to build their squad of players to move us forward and into the Championship.

Great appointment. Well done Michael and all involved. PUP

@pompeypaul72: Great news. Now time for the Eisners to stop messing about and give them the PROPER resources to get to The Championship next season. 4 years with nothing to show isn’t good enough.

Show the fans you WANT to be in a higher league.

@danieledmunds4: Good news now let’s sign Craig and jack up and bin off the rest who are out of contract.

@aducky84: Very happy! Now give them the resources to not only reshape the first team squad but also stamp their identity on the entire football side of the club.

@jmx1988: Excellent, no dithering this time from the club.

Get the appointment done early and start the rebuild.