The Chichester-born stopper caught the attention of Blues supporters on social media after his outstanding display in Monday’s play-off final for Barnsley.

Following his Wembley outing, which saw the Tykes lose 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday, the 26-year-old has since become a free agent, with parent club Luton announcing his departure from Kenilworth Road.

And with John Mousinho looking for potentially two new faces in the goalkeeping department, Isted has emerged as someone sections of the Fratton faithful would like signed.

But their hopes of seeing the ex-Pompey youth-team player make a return to the south coast in the window look to be dashed, with his heart set very-much elsewhere.

According to The Barnsley Chronicle reporter Dough O’Kane, the keeper has revealed he wants to make a return to Oakwell next season.

Indeed, it comes after he spent the second half of the campaign on loan from Luton, where he played a key role in the Tykes’ impressive run-in.

This saw him keep eight clean sheets and conceded just 21 goals in Barnsley’s final 19 games of the season. Michael Duff’s men eventually finished fourth in the table.

Harry Isted.

The keeper would make just six appearances in six years at Kenilworth Road before being released by Luton following their promotion to the Premier League.

News of his ambition to return to the Yorkshire outfit next term will not be of pleasant reading to the Fratton faithful, who identified the keeper as a potential option in the summer.

Mousinho is looking to add up to two new stoppers, with a loan move potentially on the cards for Josh Oluwayemi.

The Blues boss is also keen on Isted’s former Luton team-mate Matt Macey, who impressed between the sticks during the second half of the season at Fratton.

He kept 10 clean sheets in 21 outings during his stint on the south coast.

Peterborough loanee Will Norris is also a name who has also been linked with a move to Pompey this summer.

