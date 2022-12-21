However, the Pompey winger dismissed talk that a move elsewhere could boost his international chances.

The 26-year-old has seven caps under his belt for the Boys In Green, with his maiden call-up coming soon after his arrival at Fratton Park in 2018.

After impressing in his early Blues career, he was handed his international debut in November 2018 and also came off the bench against England in 2020.

Yet, Curtis hasn’t been chosen to represent his country for more than two-years, as boss Stephen Kenny opts to look elsewhere.

The winger was last included in the Republic of Ireland’s provisional side in March but wasn’t chosen in the latest squad in September.

While call-ups have come at a premium in recent years, the former Derry man isn’t giving up hope of one-day being recalled to represent his country.

He told The News: ‘Obviously as a player you’re disappointed when you don’t get picked.’

‘Every time the squad comes about, I’m in the provisional squad but me and Stephen have spoken a few times and he has players he has to play.

‘He’s got players from the Premier League and Championship and obviously League One won’t get looked at as much.

‘I get that because I am in League One but I’ve just got to play it by ear and keep playing well and doing the best I can.

‘Every player wants to be a part of their national team, hopefully that comes sooner or later but I’d love to be back there.’

Curtis is out of contract at the end of the season at Fratton Park, and revealed he is yet to hold talks over fresh terms.

The winger was strongly linked with a move away from PO4 in the summer with clubs from the Championship and abroad interested.

When asked whether a move away from the south coast could bolster his chances of a recall, the 26-year-old claimed only Kenny would know.