The Blues were outclassed in front of the Sky Sports cameras as they sunk to a 2-0 loss at Adams Park.

Goals either side of half-time from Anis Mehmeti and Garath McCleary sealed the three points for the hosts, leaving Danny Cowley’s men licking their wounds.

Indeed, It was a performance that left sections of the sold-out away end angered at both the half-time and full-time whistle as they vented their frustrations with noticeable boos.

Curtis, himself, was substituted, along with Jay Mingi, at the break as the head coach attempted to put an end to their first-half struggles.

But the Irishman didn’t shy away from the disappointment of the performance.

He insisted he and his Blues team-mates were ‘nowhere near good enough’ as they let everyone associated with the club down.

In an apology posted on Twitter, Curtis reached out to the Pompey fans by saying: ‘Disappointing result today, we were nowhere near good enough, we let ourselves down and we let the fans down.

‘Thank you to all that travelled. We know we are better than this. We go again.’

The 26-year-old’s post was met with a mixed response by Blues fans, who have called for an instant response from Cowley’s side.

@Angela16330324 replied: ‘Fair play to you owning up that was a poor performance.’

@Steve_Brande added: ‘How many times do players get to say “we go again”? No point going anywhere if players don't turn up in the first place or just aren't good enough to get there.’

Meanwhile, @Pompeytucks commented: ‘Good of you to come here and own up Ronan but this is happening too much. There's a lack of pride and effort in wearing the shirt. Either the players don't care or they and the management aren't good enough!’

Curtis wasn’t the first member of the Pompey squad to offer an apology, with Michael Morrison understanding the travelling Fratton faithful’s anger following recent league results.

The Blues were unable to close the gap to the play-offs, despite dropped points from their promotion rivals, with the defeat keeping them in eighth place.

