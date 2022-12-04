‘We’ve let ourselves down’ - Former Birmingham and Leicester defender delivers damning assessment on Portsmouth’s 2-0 defeat at Wycombe
Michael Morrison insists Pompey were well below their standards after they fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Wycombe.
The Blues’ marked their return to League One action with a dismal display after goals from Anis Mehmeti and Garath McCleary sealed the three points for the hosts.
Danny Cowley’s men had just three shots on target throughout the 90 minutes as they missed the chance to capitalise on dropped points from Ipswich, Plymouth, Bolton and Peterborough.
Morrison didn’t beat around the bush and was adamant his team-mates let themselves down in a tough afternoon at Adams Park.
‘I thought it was disappointing,’ he told The News.
‘We didn’t quite get to the levels you need to to win games, not up to the standard that we’ve set and should be at and consequently we’ve lost the game and deserved to.
‘I think we lacked a bit of energy, I don’t know why that because they seemed to get the first and second balls and we were a little reactive rather than proactive.
‘We could’ve moved the ball through the pitch better, they went man-to-man and I don’t think we passed the ball well enough.
‘We didn’t get either part of the game right, we didn’t battle hard enough and didn’t have enough quality on the ball and you’re going to lose games if you don’t get at least one of them right.
‘There was a bit of an honest conversation where it wasn’t good enough. We’ve set better standards than that and we’re better players than that and we’ve let ourselves down.
‘We got a few good balls into the box and not enough clear cut chances to say we should’ve scored.
‘I think it was a fair result but the second half was an improvement on the first but it needed to be.’
Pompey’s performance was met by boos from the sold-out away end as they slipped to their fifth successive league game without a victory.
Morrison understands the backlash his side faced from the Fratton faithful but has called on the supporters to stick with the team.
He added: ‘It’s a long travel for them, I know it’s one of the closer ones but it is still a long way.
‘We really appreciate the support and have been brilliant getting behind us and vent if they don’t think it’s right.
‘We weren’t up to our levels so we can’t expect anything else but I just hope everyone sticks with us like they have been.
‘Everybody is going to have a bad patch and we haven’t won quite as many but we haven’t lost too many. It’s about winning games and we need three points next week.’