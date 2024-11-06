Pompey are eyeing a first-team return for Conor Shaughnessy after the international break.

But John Mousinho has underlined the Blues will not risk throwing the key defender back in until they believe he’s ready.

Shaughnessy has not featured since the middle of August after suffering a problematic calf issue, with a return aborted against Sheffield United in September.

That was after the 28-year-old felt a problem in the same area in the warm-up ahead of kick-off, leading to Tom McIntyre replacing the League One title winner before the Blades clash.

Shaughnessy has been recovering since that game, McIntyre and Regan Poole being used at the back as Mousinho flitted between using a back three and back four.

There’s little doubt the man who scored the goal that delivered the League One title against Barnsley in April has been missed in that time, with Pompey now carrying the second worst defence in the top four divisions of English football.

Now, though, a return could finally be on the horizon for the trek to Blackburn on November 23 - after the latest international break.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s one where we can look at Conor (coming back after the international break) depending on what he does over the next couple of weeks.

‘It’s not completely out of the question for Conor but we haven’t got him back in training yet, so we don’t want to push him too soon and then see him break down. We have to make sure he’s right.

‘It’s the same as when we selected him for the Sheffield United game. If he’s there, he’s fully fit and he’s trained, he’s there, he’s fully fit and he’s trained.

‘We’re not going to hold him back anymore than we need to, but we’re also not going to push him if we don’t think he’s ready.’