The ex-Manchester United FA Youth Cup winner has suffered a disastrous time in Australia

It was meant to be a move which kickstarted his career after John Mousinho showed him the door at Fratton Park.

Instead, Ryan Tunnicliffe has suffered a disastrous two-year stay in Australia - and now the nightmare is finally over.

Signing for Adelaide United in August 2023 as a free agent, it was declared an exciting coup, with much anticipated of the ex-Manchester United FA Youth Cup winner.

However, the switch developed into a crushing disappointment, with Tunnicliffe regarded as a huge flop among supporters.

He hasn’t started an A-League game for 14-and-a-months, while featured for just four minutes of this season.

Falling out of favour

Adelaide finished sixth in the A-League, earning qualification for the Elimination Final, where they lost 3-2 at Western United.

Yet Tunnicliffe featured in just one of their matches this season, albeit a four-minute cameo off the bench against Central Coast Mariners in December.

Former Pompey midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has now left Adelaide United after a nightmare two years. Picture: Jason Brown

It also represented the only time he was included into a match-day squad since falling out of favour with departing manager Carl Veart towards the end of last term.

Indeed, the ex-Luton and Fulham man’s last start arrived in March 2024 - more than 14 months ago - with a 2-1 defeat to Melbourne Victory.

Certainly it has been proven to be a hugely unsuccessful stay in Australia in the aftermath of not having his contract renewed at Pompey.

It’s a far cry from the player who burst into Adelaide’s side with a goal on his second outing after coming off the bench in a 6-0 victory over Melbourne City in October 2023.

Tunnicliffe was recruited for Pompey on a free transfer from Luton by Danny Cowley in June 2021, going on to make 69 appearances and score three times during a two-year Fratton Park stay.

Ryan Tunnicliffe was part of the same Manchester United youth team as Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba | Manchester United via Getty Images

Brilliant start to Portsmouth career

He began in impressive style for the Blues, scoring once and bagging three assists in his opening four appearances, with many hailing him as an immediate player of the season contender.

However, a hamstring injury sustained against Bolton in October 2021 halted that eye-catching early form, sidelining him for three months, and he never quite recaptured it.

Tunnicliffe would make 32 appearances as Cowley’s men finished 2021-22 in a disappointing 10th place in League One.

Injury again impacted him at the beginning of 2022-23, yet he started Mousinho’s first match as head coach in January 2023 - a 2-0 victory over Exeter.

However, after being a regular starter under the new boss, he was ominously left out of the match-day squad for the final three matches.

Sure enough, Pompey opted against taking up their 12-month option, with Tunniclife leaving in the summer of 2023 along with Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson and Jayden Reid.

Now the much-travelled Tunnicliffe is looking for his latest challenge, having featured 27 times since April 2023.

