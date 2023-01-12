Just under 9,000 of the Fratton faithful packed the away section of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday to watch the Blues 1-0 defeat. Harry Kane’s strike on the 50th minute was enough to knock Pompey out of the FA Cup third round.

Train strikes made getting to the ground difficult, with supporters using coaches, and even a limousine in one instance, to reach London. The ticketing website crashed when seats initially went on sale and initially did not allow fans to buy more than two tickets despite having the required loyalty points.

Portsmouth fans during the FA Cup 3rd round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 7 January 2023. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Even after this was fixed, some supporters didn’t receive their tickets in the post before the match. This issue was raised with the club and those effected were told they would be sent an e-ticket. Many said they were not sent one.

At the ground, some fans had tickets which didn’t scan, leaving them outside as the match kicked off.

A Portsmouth FC spokesperson said: ‘The majority of Pompey fans who had tickets for the game were inside the ground well before kick-off, but a small number faced ticketing issues. Most of these concerned supporters who had requested e-tickets due to the postal delays that were experienced over the festive period.’

Some fans reported they had problems getting into the ground as they had not received tickets. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages.

The spokesperson said affected supporters were assisted at the Spurs ticket office. ‘Unfortunately, the delays meant that some missed the start of the game and we were sorry to hear about this,’ they added.

