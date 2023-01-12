Portsmouth FC apologises after 'ticketing issues' caused some fans to miss start of FA Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur
PORTSMOUTH FC has apologised to supporters after ‘ticketing issues’ meant some missed the start of the FA Cup match against Spurs.
Just under 9,000 of the Fratton faithful packed the away section of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday to watch the Blues 1-0 defeat. Harry Kane’s strike on the 50th minute was enough to knock Pompey out of the FA Cup third round.
NOW READ: LATEST: Major developments in Portsmouth boss market with ex-Ipswich Town and West Ham United man hot favourite
Train strikes made getting to the ground difficult, with supporters using coaches, and even a limousine in one instance, to reach London. The ticketing website crashed when seats initially went on sale and initially did not allow fans to buy more than two tickets despite having the required loyalty points.
Even after this was fixed, some supporters didn’t receive their tickets in the post before the match. This issue was raised with the club and those effected were told they would be sent an e-ticket. Many said they were not sent one.
At the ground, some fans had tickets which didn’t scan, leaving them outside as the match kicked off.
SEE ALSO: LATEST: Andy Cullen delivers head coach update as Portsmouth close in on Danny Cowley's replacement
A Portsmouth FC spokesperson said: ‘The majority of Pompey fans who had tickets for the game were inside the ground well before kick-off, but a small number faced ticketing issues. Most of these concerned supporters who had requested e-tickets due to the postal delays that were experienced over the festive period.’
The spokesperson said affected supporters were assisted at the Spurs ticket office. ‘Unfortunately, the delays meant that some missed the start of the game and we were sorry to hear about this,’ they added.
The club thanked supporters for the ‘magnificent atmosphere’ they generated. Tottenham Hotspur were approached for comment.