Former Pompey keeper Alex Bass has joined Peterborough. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The well-regarded goalkeeper made 41 appearances after coming through the Fratton Park ranks

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Pompey Academy graduate has been hailed as one of the Football League’s ‘best performing goalkeepers’ after completing a switch to Peterborough.

Alex Bass has today joined the League One club from Notts County for a ‘substantial six figure deal’, according to Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal at London Road after catching the eye during an impressive League Two season with the Magpies.

The goalkeeper from Fair Oak, who made 41 appearances for Pompey after progressing through their ranks, was a star performer as Notts County lost in the play-off semi-finals to AFC Wimbledon.

‘Delighted’

Now, after 12 months at Meadow Lane, he has moved to Peterborough in a deal which pleased MacAnthony.

The Posh’s owner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: ‘It's been over a decade since we invested a substantial transfer fee on a goalkeeper. Delighted that we have acquired one of the best performing GK’s over last couple of seasons in the EFL as our New No 1 in a substantial six figure deal.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would have to wait another 21 months for his Football League debut, which ironically arrived against Peterborough in May 2018 on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign.

Kenny Jackett later handed Bass a run in the first-team in the second half of the 2019-20 season, which ended up being curtailed by Covid.

Former Pompey keeper Alex Bass (far left) has moved to Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler | Joe Pepler

However, with the League One play-offs still taking place, he started both legs of the semi-final aggregate defeat to Oxford United, with Jackett preferring the youngster over Craig MacGillivray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet having fallen out of favour under Danny Cowley, Bass was sold to Championship side Sunderland in July 2022, where he featured twice in two years.

Yet there was a successful loan spell at Wimbledon in 2023-24, where he made 48 appearances, before joining Notts County for an undisclosed fee last summer.

Peterborough boss: An important signing for us

Read More Portsmouth unveil Dutch club for Fratton Park friendly - the complete lowdown on the opposition from Holland

‘Obviously it was an area that we have been looking at since Jed Steer left the club. I believe he will be a really good signing, he has a good presence, a good size, is mobile and outstanding with his feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He is an important signing for us, we have already brought in some players in areas that we needed to fill, we are getting there with other areas, but the goalkeeper is a key position to fill.

‘In terms of his data, he’s in the top three for everything, so that is always encouraging. He played a lot of games last season too. It is brilliant that he is now ours, it is not a loan signing, he has agreed a long-term contract. I am delighted and can't wait to work with him.’