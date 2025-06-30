Adrian Segecic has been Pompey’s sole summer signing so far

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Cullen has reassured the Fratton faithful that Pompey are progressing on the transfer front.

And ‘potentially’ at least one more signing could be in place before John Mousinho’s squad fly out to Slovakia on Saturday for their seven-day training camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Segecic has been the sole signing of the summer transfer window to date, having joined from Sydney FC for a six-figure sum.

In the meantime, the hunt continues for more signings, with sporting director Rich Hughes and head of recruitment Brad Wall overseeing the process.

‘There’s lots of talking going on’

Blues chief executive Cullen told The News: ‘Potentially something could be done before Slovakia. There’s lots of talking going on, whether you can actually get those done prior to then remains to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I wouldn't commit to that, timing isn’t sometimes within our control, but it’s progressing. We are now getting into that stage of the window where things do start to take shape.

‘We were very fortunate two years ago, before the season we won promotion, that we got a lot of business done a bit earlier, but the Championship is a bit different. That seems to be indicative for a number of clubs at the moment and there’s lots and lots of work going on.

Andy Cullen is hoping Pompey can add to their squad before the training camp in Slovakia. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It doesn’t stop. Every day Rich and Brad are going at it hammer and tongs, we are having call ups on progress in different areas, so we are very, very aligned to it.’

Portsmouth’s 27-man squad

Pompey presently have a first-team squad numbering 27, providing a strong base going into the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they have identified the centre of midfield, both wings, and up front to strengthen following a season which saw them finish 16th in the Championship.

The departures of Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee, plus loan exits of Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden have clearly left the Blues light in some areas.

In addition, Rob Atkinson has returned to parent club Bristol City and signed a new three-year deal, ending any Pompey interest in the central defender.

Bratislava training camp

Still, Mousinho is buoyed by the return of many long-term injured players, including Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Jordan Williams and Ibane Bowatt, thereby bolstering his squad options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are booked for a training camp in Bratislava from Saturday, before returning on Friday, July 11 and kicking off a six-game pre-season friendly schedule, which starts at Woking (July 15).

In the meantime, Cullen is adamant work is continuing on recruiting new faces to Fratton Park.

Cullen added: ‘There’s a lot of activity going on, but I expect us to be active throughout the entire phase of the window. That’s right through August as well, particularly when it comes to any loans we want to bring in.’

Your Next Pompey Read: No vacancies: The Pompey position already fully stocked after excellent recruitment planning