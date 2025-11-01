Pompey travel to Birmingham City today looking to avoid a third defeat in a row.

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s game against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

The Blues go into the game on the back of back-to-back home defeats at the hands of Coventry and Stoke respectively.

And many are predicting another one after taking stock of the team the head coach has named for the game against Brum.

Indeed, the boss has made three changes, with Conor Chaplin, Colby Bishop and Conor Ogilvie making way for Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift and Ibane Bowatt - who features for the first time since the Carabao Cup defeat against Reading.

Both Chaplin and Bishop are named on the bench alongside Joh Murphy - but there’s no sign of Ogilive, who is not involved at all.

With memories of heavy defeats at the hands of Stoke, Bristol City and West Brom still fresh in the memory, many fans aren’t holding much hope ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off.

Here’s a selection of the views they’ve been sharing on social media since today’s team sheet was handed in.

What fans have been saying about Pompey’s latest starting XI

@f1ootballer44: Bishop benched. Surprised Mous went with that. Will be interesting to see how we are defensively. We’re either winning 1-0 or getting pumped 5 or 6-0.

@OscarRo14773525: A repeat of a few away games last season in coming.

@pfc_sam: Now post the real lineup.

@TheChief657: Know we have some crippling injuries but thats nowhere near a Championship team. Hope they prove me wrong but.

@Willmott3Sam: We’re getting hammered.

@swannybegood: This feels like West Brom away - last season…

@Dan23934245: 5-0 loss incoming.

@archie_b08: We are about to be bummed by the Brum aren’t we.

@_JLWilson: Woah, a lot to take in there.

@dazza_nics: Fair few on here wanted changes & certain players dropped.. let’s hope they aren’t moaning right now! Caaaaaam on you beautiful boys in blue!

@Mattbaldwin23: I love a mental line up… but bloody hell!

@PompeyFlag: I have heard the team news, I have totally changed my mind! Murphy, Chaplin, Bishop all benched and no Ogilivie in the team. Bowat at the back as an unknown, wow....will take a draw for #Pompey now.

