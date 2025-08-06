From Fareham Town to the Uefa Conference League - ex-Portsmouth man handed tantalising opportunity
A former Pompey player has jumped from Fareham to the Uefa Conference League after clinching a summer switch.
Alfie Bridgman has this week been snapped up by Northern Ireland Premier League side Larne following a successful trial over the summer.
The winger started his career at Fratton Park, where he made two first-team appearances until his release by John Mousinho in the summer of 2023.
He was subsequently part of the triumphant Fareham side which won the Wessex League Premier Division play-off final last season, earning promotion to the Southern League.
Now he has won a move to County Antrim-based Larne, who last season finished second behind Linfield in the title race, earning them a place in the qualification rounds of the Conference League.
Third qualifying round of the Conference League
The Invermen beat Kosovo team FC Prishtina 5-4 on penalties last Friday night to book a place in the competition’s third qualifying round.
They will now face Portuguese club Santa Clara in a two-legged fixture, starting Thursday night and, having now joined, Bridgman has put himself in the frame to potentially feature.
Although Larne are currently awaiting international clearance for the talented Maltese Under-21 international.
Speaking about Bridgman’s arrival, boss Nathan Rooney told their official site: ‘He provides a really good left foot with great finishing skills and can play in a variety of positions.
‘If he shows hunger and drive he will catch the eye throughout this campaign.’
Ironically, Bridgman’s older brother Stan has previously also represented Larne, having gone on trial there in 2020-21.
Alfie, who hails from Crookhorn, came through Pompey’s ranks to feature twice in the EFL Trophy for the club he supports.
The winger made his Blues debut aged 16 years, nine months and two days at Peterborough as a substitute in the Papa John’s Trophy in January 2021.
His second and final first-team outing was against Crystal Palace in the same competition in November 2021, again coming off the bench.
Fratton Park exit
Following his Fratton Park exit, the former Purbrook Park pupil joined Eastbourne Borough, before signing for Bognor, reuniting with his former Academy team-mate Dan Gifford.
He later represented Basingstoke Town, had a loan at Thatcham Town, before linking up with Fareham in the second half of last season.
The 21-year-old, who was born at QA Hospital, qualifies for Malta through grandmother Christine and first represented their under-19s in June 2022.
He has remained a regular in their youth international set-up, featuring in the European Under-19 Championship and, more recently, for their under-21s.
