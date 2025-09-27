What each Pompey player's market value is from their £29m-rated squad

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 27th Sep 2025, 07:43 BST

Pompey were busy in the summer transfer window as they complied a squad worth £25m+.

During a frantic summer of squad building, Pompey added some high-value players to bolster their ranks and help their hopes of having a competitive season in the Championship.

Overall, John Mousinho added Josef Bursik, Makenzie Kirk, Franco Umeh, Conor Chaplin, Adrian Segecic, Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang, John Swift and Josh Knight to his squad.

And the planning has worked well, as the team have had a consistent start to the season, sitting comfortably in midtable after winning two, drawing two and losing two.

Now, as the team has settled on the pitch, we have taken a look at the market value of each player and how much they are now worth to the club, according to data selected from TransferMarkt.

Find out where each Pompey player ranks from lowest to highest below.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Ipswich Town: Key changes expected with star man set to miss out

1. onecms_f3f18b7c-9264-4d94-bb4d-6bb097886fed.JPG

Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Market value - £65,000

2. Franco Umeh

Market value - £65,000 | Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
Market value - £131,000

3. Jordan Archer

Market value - £131,000 | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Market value - £174,720

4. Marlon Pack

Market value - £174,720 Photo: Simon Roe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:John MousinhoPortsmouthPompeyConor Chaplin
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice