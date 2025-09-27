What each Pompey player's market value is from their £29m-rated squad

During a frantic summer of squad building, Pompey added some high-value players to bolster their ranks and help their hopes of having a competitive season in the Championship.

Overall, John Mousinho added Josef Bursik, Makenzie Kirk, Franco Umeh, Conor Chaplin, Adrian Segecic, Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang, John Swift and Josh Knight to his squad.

And the planning has worked well, as the team have had a consistent start to the season, sitting comfortably in midtable after winning two, drawing two and losing two.

Now, as the team has settled on the pitch, we have taken a look at the market value of each player and how much they are now worth to the club, according to data selected from TransferMarkt.

Find out where each Pompey player ranks from lowest to highest below.