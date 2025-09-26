Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Ipswich Town: Key changes expected with star man set to miss out

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:08 BST

Pompey are back on the road this weekend as they face Ipswich Town.

The Blues will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna’s side have had a slow start to the campaign and sit five places behind John Mousinho’s men this - winning just one of the opening six games of the season.

With injuries piling up at Fratton Park, here’s how we predict Pompey to line-up against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Here's how we think Pompey will line-up against Ipswich Town on Saturday

1. Pompey predicted XI & bench v Ipswich Town

Following Schmid’s hand injury sustained against Southampton, Killip retained his spot in goal against Sheffield Wednesday after coming off the bench in the derby. Bursik will no doubt be pushing for a start, with competition between the pair strong.

2. GK: Ben Killip

The right-back was withdrawn at half-time against the Owls, with Mousinho admitting the ex-Arsenal man came off due to illness. Swanson has started the Blues previous four games, where he’s massively impressive.

3. RB: Zak Swanson

Has been one of Pompey’s players of the season so far, putting in a number of strong and dominant performances in the backline. Despite being moved to right-back for the second half against Sheffield Wednesday, Poole will return to his natural position in the heart of defence.

4. CB: Regan Poole

