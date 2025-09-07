The popular striker has joined Pompey on a season-long loan

Kieran McKenna insists Conor Chaplin’s Ipswich career is not over.

And he ‘hopes’ the 28-year-old will be back at Portman Road at the end of a Pompey loan designed to give him regular first-team football.

According to the Tractor Boys’ boss, it was Chaplin who drove the shock move to Fratton Park in the final days of the transfer window.

Conor Chaplin has scored 55 goals in 174 appearances for Ipswich. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images | Getty Images

With the striker desiring more match minutes and the cherished opportunity to return to the club he loves, McKenna subsequently granted him the green light.

And McKenna believes he hasn’t ‘seen the last of him’ as an Ipswich player.

‘He is someone I hold in the highest regard’

‘Me and Conor have spoken all summer because he’s someone you really can have an honest man-to-man conversation with. The mutual respect there is top.

‘We’ve had different conversations about his future and what the best thing for him would be as adverse to what we need for him this year. Look, he had this opportunity that he brought to us over the weekend, to go back to his hometown club on a loan, with a break clause, to get regular minutes.

Conor Chaplin has joined Pompey on loan for the rest of the season. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

‘He’s a player who didn’t make a lot of starts last year (11). He had an injury and missed a few months at the back end of the season. For players at that stage of their career, if you don’t make many starts for a couple of seasons then it’s not always a great thing.

‘We spoke about those things a lot. He had an opportunity for his personal life, his career, to go and play regularly at a club he has an affinity for, and rack up those regular starts and, hopefully, goals again.

‘That was a difficult one because you know you’re losing an unbelievable person from the dressing room who would have helped us this year. But I think it’s right that his desire to do what’s best for his career is understood and listened to.

‘He hopes – we hope – that the door is very much still open here and that we haven’t seen the last of him.’

55 goals in 174 Ipswich appearances

Chaplin has made four appearances for Ipswich this season, including starting their last match against Derby, which finished 2-2.

He has won two promotions and scored 55 goals in 174 appearances since Paul Cook recruited him for the Tractor Boys in July 2021.

Yet his first-team chances have been impacted this season following the arrival of Chuba Akpom from Ajax to join Sammy Szmodics as starting rivals.

Now Chaplin is lined up for his Pompey debut in next weekend’s eagerly-awaited south-coast derby.

Ipswich boss: We’ll see what the future brings

McKenna added: ‘We know it’s a loss for the club, for the dressing room, but it’s what Conor felt was right for him at this moment and if anyone deserves to have that respect to be supported and listened to it’s him.

‘He’s got Southampton next weekend in his first game. Hopefully he bags the winner against them! We’ll keep in contact and will be watching his games.

‘I’m glad he can’t play and score against us. Hopefully he can do that to some other teams and we’ll see what the future brings.’

