John Mousinho insists Pompey must be ‘sensible’ over whether to plunge Conor Chaplin straight into the south-coast derby.

The 28-year-old is poised for an emotional second Blues debut in Sunday’s eagerly-awaited trip to Southampton, having returned following a six-year absence.

Conor Chaplin has returned for a second Pompey spell. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

However, the head coach must determine whether Chaplin is primed to be handed a place in his starting XI at St Mary’s - or instead named on his nine-man bench.

And while the two-time Ipswich promotion winner has been recruited to ramp up his first-team’s quality, Mousinho believes it’s crucial he picks the right time to throw the attacker into the action.

Portsmouth boss: ‘We must make sure we are sensible’

He told The News: ‘Conor started at Ipswich’s last league game, so he’s absolutely fine. He’s ready.

‘Whether tactically we do that or not because it has been a short introduction to his Pompey career so far, I don't know. We have to make sure we do that properly, make sure we don’t put any undue pressure on him from that perspective.

‘Although if you ask me from a physical standpoint and a fitness standpoint, he had a full pre-season with Ipswich and started their last game.

Conor Chaplin won the League Two title in his last spell with the Blues. Picture: Joe Pepler | Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler

‘However, we must make sure we are sensible about what we do and if Conor is ready and whether we feel he is up to speed in terms of the way we want to play, the understanding tactically, the understanding of the press and what we want to do in possession.

‘He’s definitely ready for selection, though, and it has been an easy transition for him in the last week.

‘Conor knows a couple of the players here, he has that connection with the football club, and already having a place down here has really helped him, so that has been a very, very smooth transition.

‘Most deadline day moves happen pretty frantically, with players scrambling around for accommodation to move their partners over and their kids. We’ve had none of those issues with Conor, he has been ready to go - and it has been great to have him.’

Thrived in the number 10 role at Ipswich

Chaplin established himself in the number 10 role during his hugely successful Portman Road stay, operating behind a lone centre-forward.

It’s also the role Pompey have earmarked for the ex-Barnsley and Coventry man, although it’s a position Adrian Segecic has thrived in since his arrival from Sydney FC.

With Callum Lang sidelined by a hamstring injury, that rights off another contender, although Segecic could potentially move to the right flank to accommodate Chaplin centrally.

‘No way we were going to turn that down’

Mousinho added: ‘Conor can play a variety of different positions across the front line, but certainly, from where we are looking at, we’ll probably see him most effective as a 10.

‘Segs has been there on occasions and has had a brilliant start to the season, one of our better players, and it just gives us those options.

‘It’s not necessarily a position we were looking to strengthen in the window. I know we’ve had the injury to Callum, but we still felt we were okay.

‘When Conor’s name came up as a possibility, though, there was no way we were going to turn that down.’