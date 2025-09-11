The wig stolen from a Pompey game on Tuesday night has now been returned to John Westwood

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Westwood has been left ‘absolutely gobsmacked’ following the shock return of his missing Pompey wig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It subsequently appeared in photos posted by the perpetrators and was also listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace as the story gathered pace.

John Westwood’s distinctive blue wig has now been returned to him after it was stolen on Tuesday. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images

Romsey Town pledged to find the culprit, while the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary had made contact with Westwood over the theft.

However, this morning the wig was back with the 62-year-old, following a Royal Mail special delivery to his Petersfield Bookshop - addressed to Mr P Fish. Although it had been sent anonymously.

Now Westwood wants to put the episode behind him as he focuses on throwing his support behind Pompey at the south-coast derby on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westwood: I am absolutely gobsmacked

He told The News: ‘I am absolutely gobsmacked, I never thought I’d see it again, if I’m honest. To get it back was just brilliant, to me everything is forgotten, done and dusted.

‘I give them a bit of credit for realising it was wrong and then sending it back, which is brilliant. It was a complete surprise and hopefully that has now dowsed the flames ahead of the game.

John Westwood had previously admitted Southampton fans ‘hate me’. | The News

‘I’m not on the internet, but the number of people that had sent me his contact details was staggering. So I rang the chap up and, genuinely, left a really nice message, asking for the wig’s return.

‘He texted me back saying it wasn’t him and he needed to talk to someone about it - and the next day I received a special delivery. It’s the same state it was, still dirty and smelly, which reminds me, I must wash it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I didn’t want any hassle, I didn’t want this to happen before the game to cause more friction, it’s the last thing I wanted. Pompey doesn’t need that, the police don’t need that, nobody needs that over a stupid little wig.’

‘Southampton and their fans hate me’

The wig has been a feature of Westwood’s unique match-day dress for around 20 years, although he hadn’t been wearing it at the time it was stolen at Romsey’s Bypass Ground, instead being situated on the table in front of him.

Subsequent videos show a rival supporter throwing a drink over two Pompey fans, including a young boy, and Westwood, before snatching it and fleeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s the perfect outcome’

Now it is back with its owner - and Westwood believes it’s the ‘perfect outcome’ for everyone.

He added: ‘It’s the perfect outcome and I just wish, hope and pray that’s it now. A bit of banter had gone wrong, but it’s time to move on.

‘No-one got hit, no-one got punched, no-one got hurt, it was all a bit of banter. It was a Pompey/Southampton thing and now can all be forgotten.’