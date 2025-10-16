The former Pompey manager took over the troubled Southern Premier League South club in August

A Pompey Hall of Famer’s return to management has swiftly become an impossible mission with his club plunged into crisis.

It was an emotional homecoming for Steve Claridge after a 21-year absence when he took over struggling Weymouth at the end of August.

Replacing Warren Feeney as manager of the Southern League Premier South side, it already represented a tough task for the enthusiastic ex-Pompey boss.

However, in the last fortnight alone, the Terras have been rocked by two boardroom resignations and goalkeeping coach Jason Matthews quitting.

In addition, Ben Ashelford, commentator of the club owned Radio Terras, has been sacked following an on-air tirade against the board during defeat to Wimborne Town.

And, following last weekend’s humiliating 6-0 loss against Poole, Weymouth find themselves third from bottom of the table and facing successive relegations.

One victory in eight matches

Overall, Claridge has won one of his opening eight games in charge, yet the odds continue to be stacked against his attempts to drag the Terras towards potential safety.

It represents his first managerial job for the ex-Millwall, Leicester and Birmingham striker since quitting Wessex League Fleetlands for personal reasons in August 2024.

Steve Claridge spent four-and-a-half months as Pompey boss before his dismissal in February 2001.

He had previously spent seven years with Salisbury, winning the Wessex Premier League title and taking them into the Southern League Premier South.

The 59-year-old began his managerial career as player-boss at his beloved Pompey, stepping up from a popular player to replace Tony Pulis in October 2000.

Representing his second Blues spell having been released as an apprentice in February 1984, Claridge scored 37 goals in 124 appearances, while was crowned The News/Sports Mail’s Player Of The Season in consecutive years.

137-day stay as Pompey boss

However, he would spend just 137 days in charge before owner Milan Mandaric demonstrated customary impatience to yet again wield the axe.

Claridge won five and lost eight of his 23 matches in charge, with Jamie Vincent his sole signing, before being replaced by Graham Rix in February 2001 in a shock move.

He later managed Weymouth and, very briefly, Millwall, before resuming his playing career with Gillingham, Bradford, Walsall, Bournemouth, Worthing, Harrow, Weymouth and Gosport.

After returning to Weymouth in August, Claridge lost his opening match against Tadley Calleva in the FA Cup 4-2.

To date, his only victory has been a 4-1 triumph over Tiverton Town at the end of September, with the Terras currently 20th in Southern League Premier South following two wins from 11 games.

Gosport Borough (seventh) and the Hawks (17th) also occupy the same division, with Weymouth one point away from safety at present.

Three Weymouth relegations in one day

Meanwhile, off the pitch, last week saw club secretary Pete Saxby and director Ryan Park quit on the same day, alongside legendary former player and goalkeeping coach Jason Matthews.

While in a club statement last week released following the sacking of Radio Terras’ Ashelford, chairman Ralph Ricardo explained the club’s reasoning.

‘Football is, of course, a passionate sport - one that inspires both personal and professional opinions in all of us. However, within the context of official matchday commentary for the club, those boundaries were crossed.

‘Ben is someone who holds himself and others to high standards, and when he reflected on the situation, he recognised that he had let himself and the club down.

‘After discussions with other directors, it was mutually agreed that his position as commentator had become untenable, and the outcome was therefore inevitable.’

Weymouth travel to sixth-place Farnham Town on Saturday as Claridge hopes to turn around the struggling club.

