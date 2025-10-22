Pompey’s three-match unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end on Tuesday night as they were beaten by league leaders Coventry at Fratton Park.

Goals either side of half-time from Brandon Thomas-Asante did the damage for the hosts, with substitute Makenzie Kirk’s injury-time strike proving little more than a consolation for John Mousinho’s side.

The Blues, who drew with Leicester and beat Middlesbrough in the build-up to the Sky Blues game, drop one place to 15th in the table, after previously occupying 14th position. They’re currently five points clear of the relegation zone and five adrift of the play-off places as they head into their 12th game of the season against Stoke City on Saturday.

But where can we expect Pompey to finish at the end of the season, following Tuesday night’s defeat at the hands of Coventry? Well, football analytics experts, Opta, have been doing their calculations on the back of last night’s Championship results.

Here’s how they’re currently predicting the final Championship table to look on May 2.