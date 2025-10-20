Pompey had some notable individual performances from their well-deserved draw at Leicester on Saturday night.

Keeper Josef Bursik produced a string of excellent saves to keep the Blues in the game during a difficult first-half; skipper Marlon Pack continued his impressive form since his return to injury with an energy-packed displayed; John Swift showed his quality when wrong-footing Luke Thomas before unleashing an unstoppable shot past Foxes keeper Jakub Stolarczyk for the Blues’ second-half equaliser; meanwhile, Minyeok Yang was a constant threat, set up Swift for his goal and gave the experienced Ricardo Periera all sorts of problems before he was replaced by Hamza Choudhury for a late challenge too many.

They were displays that helped the 3,292 Pompey fans packed into the away end at the King Power Stadium to head into the night happy with their lot, making that three-hour-plus journey back to the south coast less arduous.

Yet, somehow, they weren’t enough to convince the powers-that-be of a Pompey presence in the weekend’s Championship team of the week. Indeed, the EFL’s trusted ratings partner, whoscored.com, believed others were more deserving of that honour following the division’s latest results.

So here’s the players who have been recognised, all of whom picked up better ratings than Bursik (7.2), Pack (6.7), Swift (7.3) and Yang (7.2).

1 . Goalkeeper: Lawrence Vigouroux (Swansea) The Swans keeper made eight telling saves to shut out Southampton at St Mary's, with the game ending goalless. Whoscored.com rating: 8.8. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Right-back: Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) The Coventry ful-back helped Frank Lampard's side keep a fifth clean sheet in a row as the Sky Blues moved top of the table with a 2-0 win against Blackburn. Whoscored.com rating: 7.5. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Centre-back 1: Rob Atkinson (Bristol City) The former Pompey loanee piled more pressure on former boss Liam Manning at Norwich with a defensive masterclass in Bristol City's win against the Canaries. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Centre-back 2: Reece Burke (Charlton Athletic) The commanding defender scored his first goal for the Addicks and was defensively superb as they claimed a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley. Whoscored.com rating: 8.0. | Getty Images Photo Sales