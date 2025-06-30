Carl Dickinson, who had two spells with Pompey, has joined non-league Abbey Hulton United at the age of 38. Picture: Alan Hutchings | Allan Hutchings

The tough-tackling defender has joined his 18th different club since his December 2004 debut

A two-time former Pompey defender is continuing to play on at the age of 38 after moving to his latest club.

Always a whole-hearted competitor and passionate about his football, Carl Dickinson has absolutely no intention of hanging up his boots just yet.

Last week he signed for Abbey Hulton United, representing the 18th different club of a playing career which once involved the Premier League and included two Fratton Park spells.

The Stoke-based club last season won promotion through the North-West Counties League Division One South play-offs.

Now, for their maiden campaign at Step 5 level, the Midland League newcomers have added Dickinson and his extensive experience to their playing squad.

Two-time Midland League winner

The former Stoke, Leeds, Watford and Coventry man has twice won the Midland League, firstly as player-manager at Hanley Town in 2021-22 and then with Congleton Town in 2023-24.

Over the last few years, he has also featured for Stratford Town, Nantwich Town, Eccleshall and Bury.

Yet many will remember him for his Football League playing days, when he won promotion to the Premier League with Stoke under Tony Pulis in 2007-08.

He later went on to make 44 appearances for Pompey, following two separate Championship loan spells.

Steve Cotterill’s Fratton Park signing

New boss Steve Cotterill had experimented with Matt Ritchie at left-back in the opening two matches of the 2010-11 campaign before clinching Dickinson’s signing from Stoke in August 2010.

However, by February 2011, Dickinson had lost his place to veteran Hermann Hreidarsson as his form dipped, subsequently restricted mainly to substitute outings.

As Pompey finished 16th in the Championship, of the left-back’s 39 appearances, he had started just two of their last 20 matches - both in midfield.

Second Portsmouth loan spell

Sold by Stoke to Watford in the summer of 2021, he would return to Fratton Park for another loan spell in October 2012, this time under Michael Appleton.

Pompey were in administration and battling to avoid liquidation, with a staggering 54 players used over the entirety of a 2012-13 campaign which resulted in relegation from League One.

Dickinson’s one-month stay consisted of five matches, five defeats and four yellow cards, while suspension ruled him out of the final scheduled match of an unhappy stay.

He would later come up against Pompey while on Notts County’s books, albeit as a substitute as Paul Cook’s side won League Two in April 2017 with a 3-1 Meadow Lane victory.

Now aged 38, Dickinson continues to play and in the forthcoming season will be at Birches Head Road aiming to maintain their recent success.

