The former Blues skipper made 97 appearances and scored three times as a player

Pompey’s title-winning skipper Michael Doyle has returned to Fratton Park.

The 43-year-old has become a member of John Mousinho’s backroom staff after today being announced as first-team coach.

He joins assistant head coach Jon Harley, Zesh Rehman, Eddie Denton and goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo in assisting the Blues boss.

It represents a third Fratton Park spell for Doyle, who memorably captained Pompey to the 2016-17 League Two title under Pompey Cook.

He left weeks later in May 2017 after 97 games and three goals to return to former club Coventry, where he won the League Two play-off final in his first campaign.

He later retired from playing at Notts County, where he became first-team coach, and subsequently also worked at Forest Green Rovers, when Rich Hughes was at the club.

Doyle then returned to the south coast in July 2023 to become the Academy's assistant professional development phase coach under Sam Hudson.

However, he left to become manager of National League side Woking in December 2023 and fulfil ambitions of working in management.

That ended 12 months later - and now he’s back in football at a club he knows only too well

‘The club has stepped up a division since I left and I hope that I can help as much as possible because I know there’s nowhere better to be.

‘I spoke with John and Rich over the summer and know what’s expected. I want to improve and become a better coach – I believe this is the best place to do just that.

‘The way this group finished last season was excellent – they were on the front foot and pressing with aggression.

‘The side are going from strength to strength under John and hopefully I can play a small part in continuing that upward trajectory.’