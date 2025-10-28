The former Ipswich man is one of four ever-presents for Pompey in the Championship this season

From a free-transfer recruit met with a lukewarm reception to a popular ever-present in the Championship, the remarkable transformation is continuing at pace.

Certainly John Mousinho is adamant that Andre Dozzell is nowadays ‘one of the first names’ on his Pompey team-sheet.

The midfielder marked his 50th league appearance for the Blues in the 2-1 defeat against Coventry last week, reflecting his ongoing importance to the side.

Many had doubts about the 26-year-old upon his August 2024 arrival, considering the lack of glamour around his reputation and no price tag involved following his QPR release.

Yet Dozzell has flourished with regular first-team football and has raised his levels once more this term to start all 12 of the Blues’ Championship fixtures to date.

And for Mousinho, the ex-Ipswich and Birmingham man is nowadays an essential starter in his Pompey first-team.

‘Gone from strength to strength’

The head coach told The News: ‘Doz is one of the first names on the team sheet a lot of the time and we don’t really consider bringing him off in games because of the contribution he has. He’s gone from strength to strength.

‘We have always seen it in him, it’s just about giving him the game time, the confidence, the right position. Doz is a player who probably needs a bit of game time and a bit of familiarity with the system.

‘He jumped about before he signed for us, in terms of going from QPR to Birmingham on loan and never really finding a home. For him it’s about settling down, finding a place, finding a role in the team - and he does that very well.

‘Physically he looks very different to how he did when he first came in, fitness wise, strength wise, he’s much more aggressive.

‘Probably one of the criticisms in his game which people may have levelled at Doz previously was may be a bit of a lack of aggression, but he has certainly added that. On the ball technically, he is very good.

‘He can play forward, he can control the ball, he can drop in, he can play as a six sometimes. I think that has been an impressive part of his game.

John Mousinho has been delighted with the form of Andre Dozzell, who is now ‘one of the first names on my team-sheet’. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

’He has started every league game, he has to keep those levels of consistency and keep on pressing.’

126 Championship appearances before arriving at Pompey

Dozzell found himself out of the starting XI for four of the last five matches last season as the Blues secured their Championship status.

That was primarily due to the presence of loanee Isaac Hayden, who would later return to Newcastle before signing permanently at QPR in August.

This term, Dozzell has been an automatic choice, with John Swift, Marlon Pack and Luke Le Roux battling it out to play alongside him in the centre of midfield.

Yet with 126 Championship appearances to his name before arriving at Fratton Park - following spells at Ipswich, QPR and Birmingham - Mousinho also knew the ex-England under-20 international was equipped to perform at this level.

Portsmouth boss: We always knew he had the potential

He added: ‘Even before Doz came to us, he’d had a really good Championship career and played plenty of games at the level and showed those bright sparks.

‘Yet he hadn’t really settled down and played quite as many games as he did over the last season with us.

‘We always knew he had the potential to play like that and were hopeful of getting the best out of him. He hasn’t necessarily exceeded expectations, but it’s nice to see Doz actually getting it.’