Key health update after horror injury as ex-Portsmouth and Brighton man hits out at 'exaggerated reports'
Wes Fogden has hit out at ‘exaggerated reports’ - and set the record straight over the extent of his horror injury.
And the former Pompey man has revealed he is now back at home recovering after fracturing two vertebrae in his neck against Basingstoke.
The Dorchester midfielder was seriously injured in a first-half collision with an opponent on Saturday, forcing the FA Trophy tie to be abandoned.
It was later reported by several national newspapers that the 37-year-old had suffered a ‘broken neck’ in the incident.
That has now been strongly refuted by Fogden, who has posted a statement on Instagram updating football fans on his current condition.
‘Thank you everyone’
He wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone's messages of well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery.
‘I can confirm that I am out of hospital and resting back home. We await further details from specialists over the next day or so to discuss the recovery plan. However, rest assured that I am being well looked after by my wife.
‘There have been some exaggerated reports out there, so I want to reassure you that while there is a fracture, the words ‘broken neck’ is making it sound significantly worse than it is.
‘I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone at Dorchester Town for their support and care while the ambulance arrived, and to Basingstoke for their compassion and patience during the delay.
‘A heartfelt thank you also goes to the NHS - the paramedics were exceptional, and a special mention to Laura at Basingstoke Hospital for looking after us both so wonderfully.’
September Player of the Month for Dorchester
Now aged 37, the former Brighton, Hawks, Bognor, Bournemouth, Pompey, Yeovil, Dorking and Poole man remains a hugely influential performer.
He was last month voted as Dorchester’s September Player of the Month by supporters in recognition of his impressive start to the campaign.
Play was initially suspended when he sustained a neck injury in the 33rd minute against Basingstoke on Saturday, with both sets of players returning to the dressing room.
An hour later, the match was abandoned, with Fogden transported to hospital. On Sunday, Dorchester announced the veteran had sustained two fractured vertebrae in his neck.
18-month stay at Fratton Park
Fogden made 28 appearances and scored twice during an 18-month Fratton Park spell when the Blues were struggling in League Two.
Richie Barker recruited him for the Blues in January 2014 from Championship Bournemouth, where he had slipped out of the first-team frame under Eddie Howe.
It plunged Fogden straight into a relegation battle and, with Andy Awford now caretaker boss, he netted a crucial winner against Bristol Rovers in April 2014 as they stayed up.
However, just 10 days into pre-season training in the summer of 2014, the midfielder snapped ligaments in his right knee and would represent Pompey just 10 more times.
He was released by new boss Paul Cook in May 2015 at the end of his 18-month deal before finishing his Football League career with Yeovil and returning to non-league football with the Hawks in July 2016.
