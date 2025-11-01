Pompey Talk - Murphy's magical Fratton return

Birmingham City v Portsmouth: Early team and injury news as 13 out and 1 doubt for Championship contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Nov 2025, 05:00 GMT

Pompey are back on the road this afternoon as they eye a much-needed return to winning ways.

Pompey will be hoping to pick up just their second win in nine games as they visit newly-promoted Birmingham City this afternoon.

The Blues make their first league trip to St Andrews since the 2011-12 campaign, with Michael Appleton’s side falling to a 2-1 defeat.

John Mousinho’s men will be eyeing a winning return, having picked up one point from their previous three matches.

They face Chris Davies’ men , who have also had a mixed start on their return to the Championship and currently sit 15th after the opening 12 matches.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news ahead of today’s contest.

Your next Pompey read: Birmingham City v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up with 2 changes as Mousinho faces huge calls

The early team and injury news as Pompey face Birmingham this afternoon.

1. Birmingham City v Pompey: Early team and injury news

The early team and injury news as Pompey face Birmingham this afternoon. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
The Aussie sensation, who has netted three times for Pompey this term, currently remains absent due to an ankle issue suffered against Coventry City. Mousinho is hopeful the winger could return as early as Millwall later this month.

2. Adrian Segecic - Out

The Aussie sensation, who has netted three times for Pompey this term, currently remains absent due to an ankle issue suffered against Coventry City. Mousinho is hopeful the winger could return as early as Millwall later this month. Photo: Jez Tighe

Photo Sales
The centre-back continues to be suspended as he serves a four-game ban for receiving two red cards this term.

3. Jack Robinson - Out

The centre-back continues to be suspended as he serves a four-game ban for receiving two red cards this term. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Pompey fans are eager to see the return of the favourite, who has been a huge miss in the opening months of the campaign. Despite featuring in the Blues’ opening two matches of the season, the forward has been out since mid-August after undergoing hamstring surgery. Lang is expected to against Millwall on November 22.

4. Callum Lang - Out

Pompey fans are eager to see the return of the favourite, who has been a huge miss in the opening months of the campaign. Despite featuring in the Blues’ opening two matches of the season, the forward has been out since mid-August after undergoing hamstring surgery. Lang is expected to against Millwall on November 22. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyChampionship
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice