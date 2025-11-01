Pompey will be hoping to pick up just their second win in nine games as they visit newly-promoted Birmingham City this afternoon.
The Blues make their first league trip to St Andrews since the 2011-12 campaign, with Michael Appleton’s side falling to a 2-1 defeat.
John Mousinho’s men will be eyeing a winning return, having picked up one point from their previous three matches.
They face Chris Davies’ men , who have also had a mixed start on their return to the Championship and currently sit 15th after the opening 12 matches.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news ahead of today’s contest.
Your next Pompey read: Birmingham City v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up with 2 changes as Mousinho faces huge calls