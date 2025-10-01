Portsmouth v Watford: Early team and injury news as 9 out and 4 doubts for midweek contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Oct 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey return to Fratton Park this evening as they welcome Watford.

John Mousinho’s men will be looking to return to winning ways tonight as they welcome Watford to Fratton Park.

The Blues last tasted victory against Preston North End last month and have picked up just one point in the following three games.

Pompey go into the contest off the back of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, while the Hornets claimed victory over Hull City.

Ahead of this evening’s contest, we’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps.

Pompey now know the extent of the defender’s hamstring injury, which was sustained against Sheffield Wednesday last week. The popular centre-back now faces 12 weeks on the sidelines.

2. Conor Shaughnessy - Out

Pompey now know the extent of the defender’s hamstring injury, which was sustained against Sheffield Wednesday last week. The popular centre-back now faces 12 weeks on the sidelines. Photo: Graham Hunt

All eyes will be on whether Baah will be fit enough to come up against Pompey for the first time since the Boxing Day controversy. The Watford forward is set to be assessed after picking up a shoulder injury against Hull on Saturday, although Paulo Pezzolano revealed the winger is okay.

3. Kwadwo Baah - Doubt

All eyes will be on whether Baah will be fit enough to come up against Pompey for the first time since the Boxing Day controversy. The Watford forward is set to be assessed after picking up a shoulder injury against Hull on Saturday, although Paulo Pezzolano revealed the winger is okay. | Getty Images

Mousinho now has a battle on his hands between Josef Bursik and Ben Killip for a starting role in Schmid’s absence. The Austrian stopper was given an 8-12 week timeframe before a possible return due to a hand injury sustained against Southampton.

4. Nicolas Schmid - Out

Mousinho now has a battle on his hands between Josef Bursik and Ben Killip for a starting role in Schmid’s absence. The Austrian stopper was given an 8-12 week timeframe before a possible return due to a hand injury sustained against Southampton. | Getty Images

Related topics:PortsmouthPompey
