John Mousinho’s men will be looking to return to winning ways tonight as they welcome Watford to Fratton Park.
The Blues last tasted victory against Preston North End last month and have picked up just one point in the following three games.
Ahead of this evening’s contest, we’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps.
1. Pompey v Watford: Early team and injury news
Early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening's contest. | Getty Images
2. Conor Shaughnessy - Out
Pompey now know the extent of the defender’s hamstring injury, which was sustained against Sheffield Wednesday last week. The popular centre-back now faces 12 weeks on the sidelines. Photo: Graham Hunt
3. Kwadwo Baah - Doubt
All eyes will be on whether Baah will be fit enough to come up against Pompey for the first time since the Boxing Day controversy. The Watford forward is set to be assessed after picking up a shoulder injury against Hull on Saturday, although Paulo Pezzolano revealed the winger is okay. | Getty Images
4. Nicolas Schmid - Out
Mousinho now has a battle on his hands between Josef Bursik and Ben Killip for a starting role in Schmid’s absence. The Austrian stopper was given an 8-12 week timeframe before a possible return due to a hand injury sustained against Southampton. | Getty Images