Latest Championship relegation favourites - including Portsmouth’s shock rank with Sheffield Wednesday, Wrexham and more

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Pompey have had a mixed start to the new season.

The Blues started the campaign strong, winning two of their opening five league games before successive defeats have slowed their progress.

Back-to-back losses to Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town have seen John Mousinho’s men drop down the table in recent weeks and go into the midweek fixtures sat in 17th.

Following the arrival of 11 new faces during the summer, there is still plenty of optimism for the new campaign, with Pompey looking to improve on last term’s 16th-placed finish.

However, the bookies don’t quite share the same view, with Sky Bet’s relegation odds providing some interesting viewing.

Here’s where the Blues currently rank against the Championship rivals.

Your next Pompey read: ‘If we’re trying to accommodate’: Portsmouth boss’ Adrian Segecic admission following Conor Chaplin arrival

The latest Championship relegation favourites, according to Sky Bet.

1. Latest Championship relegation odds

The latest Championship relegation favourites, according to Sky Bet. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Latest relegation odds: 150/1.

2. Ipswich Town

Latest relegation odds: 150/1. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Latest relegation odds: 150/1.

3. Coventry City

Latest relegation odds: 150/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest relegation odds: 100/1.

4. Middlesbrough

Latest relegation odds: 100/1. | George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice