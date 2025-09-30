The Blues started the campaign strong, winning two of their opening five league games before successive defeats have slowed their progress.

Back-to-back losses to Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town have seen John Mousinho’s men drop down the table in recent weeks and go into the midweek fixtures sat in 17th.

Following the arrival of 11 new faces during the summer, there is still plenty of optimism for the new campaign, with Pompey looking to improve on last term’s 16th-placed finish.

However, the bookies don’t quite share the same view, with Sky Bet’s relegation odds providing some interesting viewing.

Here’s where the Blues currently rank against the Championship rivals.

