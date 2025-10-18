The wait for league football is finally back after the latest international break halted the new Championship campaign for the second time.

The Blues went into the two-week stoppage on a high after being second-placed Middlesbrough at Fratton Park a fortnight ago.

The contest, which gets underway at the latest time of 7.45pm, will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2011, with the Foxes going on to lift the Premier League title, while the Blues dropped to League Two before rising back to the second tier.

Here’s the early team and injury news from both sides ahead of this evening’s Championship contest at the King Power Stadium.

1 . Leicester City v Pompey: Early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps as Pompey face Leicester City this evening. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Conor Shaughnessy - Out Shaughnessy is expected to be out for a significant period after sustaining a hamstring issue against Sheffield Wednesday last month. The centre-back could be back involved in December after being given a 12-week timeframe before a possible return. | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Jacob Farrell - Out Mousinho has recently admitted the left-back has been forced to miss the last month due to a groin problem. It’s another setback for the Aussie talent, who has made just two outings for Pompey since his 2024 signing. | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

4 . Stephy Mavididi - Doubt The talented winger is a major doubt for Pompey’s visit due to an ongoing hamstring issue. Mavididi sustained the injury during their triumph over Wrexham last month and missed the Foxes' 3-1 win over Swansea last time out. Although Cifuentes didn’t explicitly rule out the 27-year-old, he is a significant concern. | Getty Images Photo Sales