The international break is almost over and the wait for Championship football is finally set to come to an end.

Pompey make the trip to third-placed Leicester City on Saturday evening looking to continue their two-game unbeaten run.

Prior to the two-week stoppage, the Blues picked up a key win over promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough, with Minhyeok Yang’s first-half strike the difference at Fratton Park.

With John Mousinho’s men back on the road this weekend, the head coach believes his side’s away-day disappointment from last season has been left in the past.

Former Pompey figure interviewed for job

Former Pompey coach Leam Richardson has been without a managerial job following his sacking by Rotherham United in 2024.

But the 45-year-old’s wait for a new position could be soon coming to an end, having been interviewed for a vacancy in the EFL.

Our sister paper, the Blackpool Gazette, have claimed the ex-Wigan Athletic man has held discussions with Blackpool to take the role at Bloomfield Road.

Richardson remains high in the bookies’ running to succeed Steve Bruce at the helm on the Fylde Coast after the 64-year-old was sacked almost a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Matt Bloomfield, who was dismissed as Luton Town boss earlier this month, has also been interviewed for the position, with the pair the current favourites.

Richardson has been without a job since April 2024 following his sacking from Rotherham where he won just two of his 24 matches in charge at the New York Stadium.

It was just the ex-Blues figure’s second managerial post after a successful tenure at Wigan, which saw him lead the Latics to the League One title in 2022.

Leam Richardson. | Getty Images

Richardson spent two years at Fratton Park as Paul Cook’s trusted number two and established himself as a key asset in Pompey’s 2016-17 League Two title-winning outfit.

Blades seal signing

Indeed, Sheffield United are one of those who have utilised that area, with new boss Chris Wilder looking to stamp his identity on the squad.

The Blades have sealed the signing of former Crystal Palace midfielder Jairo Riedewald on a free transfer following his departure from Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp at the end of last term.

Pompey’s Championship rivals, who have had a terrible start to the season, have landed the 29-year-old following a short period on trial at Bramall Lane. It’s expected the versatile operator has been registered in time to face Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United currently prop up the Championship standings after a terrible opening nine games have seen them claim just three points. Mousinho’s men make the trip to the Steel City on November 26.