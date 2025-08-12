Portsmouth v Reading: Early team and injury news as seven out and one doubt for Carabao Cup first round contest

Pompey are back in action this evening as they face Reading in the first round of this season’s Carabao Cup.

John Mousinho’s men started the campaign on a winning note, with a 1-0 victory against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

But attention now turns to the Carabao Cup, with the Blues welcoming in League One outfit Reading for the first competitive fixture at Fratton Park this term.

The two sides met just over two-and-a-half-weeks ago in pre-season, with Pompey running out 4-0 winners at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Jordan Williams, Callum Lang and a Colby Bishop double saw past Noel Hunt’s men, which included Mark O’Mahony.

Mousinho’s side will be hoping for another success this evening and continue their unbeaten start to the season following Saturday’s Championship curtain raiser.

Here is the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of the first round contest.

The skipper is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks after sustaining a knee injury. Pack is expected to undergo surgery this afternoon after missing Saturday’s opener against Oxford United.

The summer signing is expected to miss two to three weeks with a calf injury sustained in the season-opener against Lincoln City. Won’t be fit to feature tonight.

Pompey came through pre-season roughly unscathed. Blair, however, played no part after suffering a hamstring injury on the final day of the season against Hull. Mousinho isn’t expecting the winger to return for a couple of months.

