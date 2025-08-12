The fixtures are coming thick and fast for PNE, with the new season now well under way.

But attention now turns to the Carabao Cup, with the Blues welcoming in League One outfit Reading for the first competitive fixture at Fratton Park this term.

The two sides met just over two-and-a-half-weeks ago in pre-season, with Pompey running out 4-0 winners at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Jordan Williams, Callum Lang and a Colby Bishop double saw past Noel Hunt’s men, which included Mark O’Mahony.

Mousinho’s side will be hoping for another success this evening and continue their unbeaten start to the season following Saturday’s Championship curtain raiser.

Here is the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of the first round contest.

Pompey v Reading early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps as Pompey welcome Reading in the Carabao Cup.

Marlon Pack - Out The skipper is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks after sustaining a knee injury. Pack is expected to undergo surgery this afternoon after missing Saturday's opener against Oxford United.

Paudie O'Connor - Out The summer signing is expected to miss two to three weeks with a calf injury sustained in the season-opener against Lincoln City. Won't be fit to feature tonight.