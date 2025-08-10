Reading boss Noel Hunt’s rally cry to former Portsmouth duo after early-season struggles
Reading boss Noel Hunt is adamant goals will come in a ‘matter of time’ after a tough start to the new League One campaign.
The Royals, who have former Pompey duo Mark O’Mahony and Paddy Lane in their forward ranks, are yet to score in the league this term.
After a disappointing opening-day defeat to Lincoln City, Reading fell to 2-0 loss on Saturday against Huddersfield Town, with Jack Whatmough netting for the Terriers.
This has seen Hunt’s men slip to the foot of the third-tier table having yet to find the net in any of their opening two matches so far.
For O’Mahony, it has been a difficult start to life at the Select Car Leasing Stadium having sealed a season-long loan move from Brighton.
The 20-year-old has failed to register a shot on target for the Royals this season, despite leading the line on both occasions.
Meanwhile, there was a full Reading debut for Lane on Saturday after making an appearance off the bench on the opening day.
The winger featured for 75 minutes against the Terriers, with a Sofascore rating of 6.4, but was one of the brighter sparks in Hunt’s side.
But the head coach believes goals are on the way for his forward line despite a difficult start to the new League One campaign.
With Reading making the trip to Fratton Park on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup, Hunt is adamant it is only a ‘matter of time’ before the ex-Pompey duo open their accounts.
Speaking to the Reading Chronicle after Saturday’s defeat to Huddersfield, he said: ‘In front of goal, we looked sharper- it just takes that one to go in for belief.
‘I’ve got every faith in the boys up there in terms of Daniel, Paddy, Kamari, Kelvin E, Mark and Sav. These boys are around the box and it’s only a matter of time.
‘If they keep working hard and doing the right things and keep asking the question.’
Reading in talks with Matt Ritchie
There could be another former Pompey regular to make the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium alongside Lane and O’Mahony.
On Wednesday, The News revealed the Royals were in talks with Matt Ritchie over a potential switch to Berkshire.
The 35-year-old is set to leave Fratton Park this summer after it was agreed he would be allowed to leave PO4 after just a year with his boyhood club.
There are Championship clubs on the trail of the experienced winger, who is admired by Hunt.
The Reading boss said: ’He’s contracted to Portsmouth.
‘He’s a fantastic player and has played at the highest level for a number of years. A few of the boys know him.
‘Until we get permission to speak, we won’t do that because it’s not in our nature.
‘We’re a big admirer and know we want a supply of wide players that can give our nines something to attack in the box so we can be aggressive
‘There are loads of players out there but when they’re contracted to other teams, it’s unfair to speak about them.’
