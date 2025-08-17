Pompey suffered their first league defeat of the campaign on Saturday afternoon, falling to a 2-1 loss against Norwich City.

The Blues found themselves two goals behind after 14 minutes, although worked their way back into the game during the second half.

Although Adrian Segecic’s late strike clawed a goal back, John Mousinho’s men were unable to find a late leveller in front of 20,382 supporters inside Fratton Park.

Check out our bumper fan gallery from our photographer Steve Bailey.

1 . Pompey 1-2 Norwich City: Fan gallery There were 20,382 supporters inside Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon as Pompey fell to their first Championship defeat of the season against Norwich City. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

