RECAP the late Portsmouth drams as Blues go down to Norwich City defeat

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 14:32 BST
Championship football returns to Fratton Park today, as Pompey entertain Norwich City.

The Blues will be bidding to continue their fine league form, which sees them unbeaten in six second-tier outings across last term and the new campaign.

Norwich has spent extensively to assembled a squad capable of challenging for promotion under boss Liam Manning, however, and will provide stern opposition.

We’ll be building up to kick-off and providing all the reaction when team new drops - before bringing live updates when the action gets underway at 12.30pm.

LIVE Pompey v Norwich City

14:31 BST

Full-time: Pompey 1 Norwich 2.

Late drama at Fratton but Blues lose

14:29 BST

OFF THE WOODWORK

Swift cracks the bar from 20 yards!

14:28 BSTUpdated 14:29 BST

90+6

Wright goes in on Ogilvie, looks a good shout but the ref books the defender!

14:27 BST

90+5

Penalty appeal not given!

14:26 BST

Pompey pushing

As Segecic wins a corner.

14:20 BST

Strap yourself in...

TEN MINUTES' stoppage time.

14:19 BST

Play stopped

Kovacevic down for treatment

14:15 BST

84

Goal out of nothing as Segecic drives home a low finish from 20 yards!

14:14 BST

SEGEECCCIICCCC

2-1!

14:10 BST

Penalty missed

Bishop hits it to the right Kovacevic gets to it.

14:08 BST

PENALTY POMPEY

Bianchini fouled by Fisher!

14:05 BST

Subs

Kvisthgaarden and Schlupp on for Sargent and Diallo.

14:03 BST

Huffing and puffing

Pompey not particularly looking like scoring for all their pressure.

14:02 BST

Formation update

Still 4-2-3-1 with Waddingham as the 10.

14:00 BST

70

Dozzell carries the ball forward and is not too far over from 25 yards.

13:59 BST

69

Swanson and Waddingham on for Williams and Murphy.

13:58 BST

68

Murphy fires wide from 20 yards.

13:58 BST

Swanson too

Double change on way

