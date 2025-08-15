RECAP the late Portsmouth drams as Blues go down to Norwich City defeat
The Blues will be bidding to continue their fine league form, which sees them unbeaten in six second-tier outings across last term and the new campaign.
Norwich has spent extensively to assembled a squad capable of challenging for promotion under boss Liam Manning, however, and will provide stern opposition.
We’ll be building up to kick-off and providing all the reaction when team new drops - before bringing live updates when the action gets underway at 12.30pm.
LIVE Pompey v Norwich City
Full-time: Pompey 1 Norwich 2.
Late drama at Fratton but Blues lose
OFF THE WOODWORK
Swift cracks the bar from 20 yards!
Wright goes in on Ogilvie, looks a good shout but the ref books the defender!
90+5
Penalty appeal not given!
Pompey pushing
As Segecic wins a corner.
Strap yourself in...
TEN MINUTES' stoppage time.
Play stopped
Kovacevic down for treatment
Goal out of nothing as Segecic drives home a low finish from 20 yards!
SEGEECCCIICCCC
2-1!
Penalty missed
Bishop hits it to the right Kovacevic gets to it.
PENALTY POMPEY
Bianchini fouled by Fisher!
Subs
Kvisthgaarden and Schlupp on for Sargent and Diallo.
Huffing and puffing
Pompey not particularly looking like scoring for all their pressure.
Formation update
Still 4-2-3-1 with Waddingham as the 10.
Dozzell carries the ball forward and is not too far over from 25 yards.
Swanson and Waddingham on for Williams and Murphy.
Murphy fires wide from 20 yards.
Swanson too
Double change on way