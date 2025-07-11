The defender has joined goalkeeper Stuart Moore in trialling with the Blues this week

John Mousinho wants to assess Nathan Ferguson in match action before deciding whether he has a Pompey future.

The pre-season triallist is being kept on for another week, having been part of the Blues squad for their Slovakian training camp.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played competitively since December 2021, when he featured for Palace in the Premier League, with injuries devastating a once highly-promising career.

Pompey face Woking (July 15) and Farnborough (July 16) next week as their friendly schedule kicks-off with trips to two non-leaguers.

And Ferguson is earmarked to be involved as Mousinho weighs up whether Pompey should step up their interest.

‘The game will be really important’

The head coach told The News: ‘We are just having a look at Nathan. He has been here for the last couple of weeks and we will try to find a spot for him in the games on Tuesday and Wednesday and then go from there.

‘We will just keep assessing him day to day. The game will be really important to see where he is at.

‘He was a player who had a huge amount of talent early on in his career, he burst into the scene and got a very, very promising move at a young age. Unfortunately for Nathan, it has just been injuries which have held him back since then.

‘The most important part of this pre-season for Nathan is making sure he gets through injury-free - and then we will assess it off the back of it.’

Returning from Slovakia training camp

Pompey’s players head home from Slovakia today and have been given the weekend off, before returning to training on Monday.

Nathan Ferguson in action for West Brom against Preston in December 2019. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images. | Getty Images

Mousinho is hopeful Colby Bishop (ankle) and Callum Lang (hamstring) will both be available after sitting out full training during the seven-day stay in Bratislava.

Harvey Blair is definitely missing after he recovers from the hamstring injury he sustained in the final-day match against Hull in May, while Reuben Swann collected a hip flexor issue in training on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ibane Bowat was withdrawn from yesterday’s training session as a precaution as he continues his comeback from a long-term knee injury.

Three games in four days for Portsmouth

Pompey travel to Woking (7pm) on Tuesday, while then face Farnborough (7pm) on Wednesday, before making the trip to League Two outfit Crawley on Saturday (July 19).

Mousinho added: ‘Colby and Langy didn’t participate in the session yesterday. Colby has taken a knock, a nasty bruise on his ankle, while Callum felt his hamstring slightly at the back end of last week.

‘Harvey is still on his rehab from the hamstring tear he picked up at the back end of last season against Hull.

‘Reuben Swann has felt his hip flexor slightly, with Ibane there is nothing to worry about, it was just a precaution to bring him out of the session yesterday.’

