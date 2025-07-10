The duo have been absent from full training since Pompey landed in Slovakia

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho reassured the Fratton faithful over the training absence of Colby Bishop and Callum Lang and insisted: They are fine.

The influential pair have noticeably been missing from photographs and footage emerging from the Blues’ Slovakian training camp this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Mousinho has often overseen sessions consisting of around 18 outfield players, Bishop and Lang have yet to be involved as their Bratislava stay heads towards its Friday conclusion.

However, there is absolutely nothing untoward involving Bishop and Lang - they have merely been laid low by slight injuries.

The pair, who trained regularly during pre-season until Pompey flew out to Slovakia last Saturday, are definitely present and correct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have instead been working away from the squad as part of their rehabilitation, coming under the attention of first-team fitness coach Max Whittingham.

And Mousinho expects both to return to training on Monday - ahead of the friendly schedule which kicks-off at Woking on Wednesday, July 15 (7pm).

Portsmouth boss: They are fine

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘Callum just felt his hamstring slightly last week, he’s absolutely fine, he will be back in training on Monday.

‘Colby took a knock, he’s got a nasty bruise on his ankle, so it’s just a contact injury. He will also be back in training next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They have trained in pre-season right up to the right day we came here. Both are fine.

‘They will definitely be available for the Crawley game, whether I play them on the Tuesday or the Wednesday, I don’t know. Definitely for Crawley, though.’

Harvey Blair also isn’t currently involved in training, although he is further behind the duo as he recovers from hamstring damage sustained against Hull on the final day.

Colby Bishop has nursing an ankle knock and has been unable to training in Slovakia. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Although, on a positive note, Ibane Bowat took part in full training on Tuesday, representing his first session since sustaining knee ligament damage back in September 2024 shortly after joining from Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final full day in Slovakia

Today marks Pompey’s final full day in Slovakia, with Blues supporters invited to an open training session to watch the players in action, as well as having the chance to meet them afterwards.

One notable absentee will be Ritchie, who didn’t travel to Bratislava as he seeks to leave Fratton Park after being informed he would no longer be a regular starter.

Mousinho’s men return to England on Saturday, with their fixture schedule starting on Wednesday (July 15) with the trip to National League Woking.

They then travel to Farnborough (July 16) on the following night, with a visit to Crawley on Saturday, July 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have six friendlies in total, with their final match against PEC Zwolle taking place at Fratton Park on Saturday, August 2.

The Championship season then kicks off on Saturday, August 9 with an opening-day fixture at Oxford United.

Your Next Pompey Read: Matt Ritchie: Neil Allen's honest verdict on Pompey parting of ways