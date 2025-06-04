Colby Bishop in action against Bristol City in July 2023 - the last time Pompey hosted a pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have a blank date remaining in their summer friendly schedule

Pompey are exploring the possibility of hosting a Fratton Park fixture as part of this summer’s pre-season schedule.

The Blues have so far announced five friendlies, all of which are away matches - yet Saturday, August 2 currently remains blank.

That is being pencilled in as a potential date to stage a pre-season game at home for the first time since facing Bristol City in July 2023.

Fratton Park off limits in 2023

Fratton Park was out of bounds last summer, with the new South Stand television gantry being constructed, thereby delaying essential pitch maintenance, which subsequently took place afterwards.

As a consequence, all five friendlies took place away from home, including Charlton and MK Dons.

In addition, a behind-closed-doors encounter with Wycombe, played over a total of 120 minutes, was held at their Hilsea training ground, with the Blues losing 4-0.

Ongoing work at Fratton Park

Work on the Fratton Park pitch is currently well underway and that progress will inevitably dictate whether a friendly can take place this summer.

However, with Pompey keen on wrapping up their pre-season at home on August 2 with one final friendly, it remains a possibility.

Certainly it would represent the opportunity to ramp up the calibre of opposition before the Championship campaign kicks off on August 8.

Back in July 2023, a crowd of 7,986 - including 1,802 travelling fans - turned up for Bristol City’s visit ahead of what turned out to be a League One title-winning season for the Blues.

Mark Sykes grabbed the only goal for the game for the Robins against a Pompey team which included newcomers Will Norris, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Jack Sparkes, Christian Saydee, Kusini Yengi and Abu Kamara.

Anthony Scully faces Bristol City at Fratton Park in a July 2023's pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s current pre-season schedule involves the players returning on June 23, while on July 5 they head to Slovakia for a six-day training camp in Bratislava.

Portsmouth have unveiled five friendlies

National League side Woking will be the first friendly opposition on Tuesday, July 15, followed by a trip to Farnborough the following evening (Wednesday, July 16).

On Saturday, July 19, John Mousinho’s men will travel to League Two side Crawley for their third fixture.

Next it’s a visit to League One side Reading on Saturday, July 26, with the annual visit to Westleigh Park taking place on Tuesday, July 29.

Completing the schedule will be Saturday, August 2 against an opposition - and venue - still to be determined. Although supporters would welcome a Fratton Park fixture.

Meanwhile, Championship fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 26 at 9am, with the added interest of Pompey and Southampton occupying the same division for the first time since 2011-12.

