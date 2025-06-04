Rob Atkinson celebrates his late heroics against Derby County. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s on-loan central defender will be remembered for his iconic Derby moment

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Atkinson has revealed his partner is ‘sick to death’ of him re-watching his ‘truly, truly special’ Pompey goal.

But the former Blues defender is adamant he will never tire of the iconic moment - and intends to savour it through YouTube for the rest of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atkinson has now returned to Bristol City, where his future will become clearer once the Robins - who currently don’t have a manager - return for pre-season training.

The 26-year-old made a huge impact at Fratton Park during a four-month loan - with arguably his greatest contribution being a last-gasp goal against Derby.

Facing a 2-1 home defeat to their relegation rivals, who would have leapfrogged above the Blues, Atkinson headed home Nicolas Schmid’s long kick to level a minute into time added-on.

‘Truly, truly special’

It represented a pivotal moment in Pompey’s survival battle - and for the architect himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘Scoring was something I wanted to do playing for Pompey. I wanted to score at Fratton Park and I did it twice, which was truly, truly special.

Rob Atkinson celebrates his late heroics against Derby County. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘There are things which you miss when you’ve been absent from football for so long. I just completely forgot what that feeling of scoring a goal was like. To re-live that - and also in such a big, important game - was truly special and something I’m going to replay a thousand times in my life.

‘I have already watched it a load of times - my missus gets sick to death of me watching it over and over again!

‘I scored a brace for Bristol City against Preston (October 2022), with the second goal a 90th-minute winner, which was quite special as well, but the magnitude of the Derby game was far greater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Both are really special moments and I will play them both a thousand times on YouTube throughout my life and tell my grand kids.’

Having cancelled out Jerry Yates’ opener within a minute, the central defender unfortunately then diverted Kayden Jackson’s left-wing cross past his own keeper.

And it appeared as though the 2-1 scoreline would be enough for the Rams - until late drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was quite a unique header’

Atkinson added: ‘It was a long punt forward and, because there were so many of us from Pompey up as well, it was quite easy to get a read of it without any physical contact from any opposition player.

‘So I had plenty of time to read the flight, I was coming in at a really nice angle as well and I could think about what I wanted to do with the header.

‘I knew it was quite an awkward position to score from, I needed to deceive the goalkeeper if I wanted to score because I wasn’t going to get it in from pure brute power. So I knew I had to help it on.

‘The keeper would probably have thought I’d have gone for the other corner, because that's the way my momentum was going, so it was quite a unique header, you don’t see many of them.

‘I had to sort of twist my neck and help it on its way as opposed to altering the direction too much.’

Your Next Pompey Read: Pompey's Josh Murphy on how he transformed his career at 29