We are now sending Pompey stories to our readers through WhatsApp - here’s how to join

As we continue to bring you the latest Pompey news across our website and social media platforms, you can now find out what’s going on at Fratton Park through another app you likely already have installed.

Our Portsmouth FC - The News WhatsApp Channel will bring you the latest PO4 developments and more directly to your phone’s home screen. The popular app is already used by millions in the UK, and we have now launched a new initiative to help keep you in the know.

By joining the WhatsApp Channel you’ll receive images, video, stories from our dedicated team of Blues writers - including Neil Allen, Jordan Cross and Pepe Lacey - polls and much more that will reflect on the latest that is happening at Pompey.

WhatsApp Channels is a one-way communication method by which we are able to send these stories as WhatsApp messages - so they’ll flag up on your phone just like other messages you receive through the app.

If you have WhatsApp downloaded on your phone, you can join the Portsmouth FC - The News WhatsApp Channel here.

And don’t worry, no one else in the channel who isn’t already in your contacts won’t be able to see any of your details and you will only receive messages from us - the admin team. And we won’t be spamming you with endless messages, either. Just the latest and best stories on Pompey.

In order to join, you just need to click this link and you should be redirected to our WhatsApp Community. You won’t be able to call us through the phone number used on WhatsApp, so to get in touch you’ll need to email [email protected].

If for any reason you decide that you wish to leave the Channel, you can do so by clicking on the name at the top of your screen and clicking 'Exit Group'. You can read our Privacy Notice here .