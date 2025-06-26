'A player of outrageous quality': Non-league club's delight after signing Portsmouth Wembley winner
A Pompey Wembley winner has returned to the south coast after a five-year absence as he embarks on his latest footballing challenge.
Brandon Haunstrup turned down a new Blues deal under Kenny Jackett in favour of seeking regular first-team football in the summer of 2020.
The Waterlooville lad subsequently featured for Kilmarnock, Cambridge United and Gateshead, yet his time away was frustratingly blighted by persistent injury.
Now aged 28, the left-sided defender rejected a contract offer from Gateshead, who he helped finish eighth in the National League last season, in order to come home.
And Haunstrup has been snapped up by AFC Totton on a two-year deal to spearhead their forthcoming National South campaign under Jimmy Ball.
‘The qualities to become a top player for us’
The Stags boss told the club’s official website: ‘Brandon is a player of outrageous quality who will bring a great deal of valuable experience to the squad, which is vital for the level that we’re now moving up to.
‘We’ve already strengthened well at the back, but Brandon’s versatility gives me the option to switch between a three or four-man defence with minimal changes to personnel – which should help us to keep opponents guessing.
‘He’s a local lad, so this move enables him to come home after playing in Scotland and northern England for a while, and he has all the qualities to become a top player for us over the next few years.
‘I’m chuffed to have got him into the squad and, as with all the other lads we’ve brought in this summer, it’s pleasing to have it all signed and sealed in time for him to have a full pre-season with us.’
The former Crookhorn School pupil graduated from Pompey’s Academy to make 57 appearances and score once.
Portsmouth debut at the age of 18
As an 18-year-old, he was handed a debut in Paul Cook’s second match in charge, with Derby visiting Fratton Park in the Carling Cup in August 2015.
During the next five seasons, he competed with Enda Stevens, Dion Donohue and Lee Brown for the left-back spot, yet found first-team opportunities restricted.
Haunstrup was an unused substitute in the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy triumph over Sunderland, having featured earlier in the run, while registered his maiden goal in a 2-1 FA Cup win at Harrogate Town in November 2019.
That 2019-20 season, which would turn out to be his last, would also see him surprisingly employed at right-back for a five-game spell by Jackett.
Winning the Scottish Championship
However, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2020, Haunstrup elected to try his luck elsewhere and moved to the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock, only to suffer relegation in his first campaign.
Haunstrup helped Killie to bounce back by winning the Scottish Championship in 2021-22 and later spent two seasons at Cambridge, before making 10 appearances at Gateshead last season.
He now joins a Totton side who will line up in National South next season, having beaten Gloucester 1-0 in the Southern League Premier South play-off final in May.
Under Jimmy Ball, son of ex-Pompey manager Alan, the Stags won Southern League Division One South in 2022-23, before making it three promotions in three years last term.
