Pompey and Southampton will this season occupy the same division for the first time since 2011-12

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wait is over - the dates for the south-coast derby have finally been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now both sides once again occupy the Championship - and the 2025-26 fixtures have this afternoon been released to pinpoint exactly when they will face each other.

David Norris scored the last goal in a league south-coast derby back in April 2012. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

The first encounter will take place at St Mary’s, with Pompey scheduled to visit Southampton on Saturday, September 13.

The reverse clash at Fratton Park will be on Saturday, January 24 - although both fixtures are subject to change.

With the wishes of Sky Sports and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police to consider, the dates and timings could well be altered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not since April 2012 have the fierce rivals locked horns in a league match, with that Championship occasion finishing 2-2 following Norris’ stoppage-time leveller.

Since then, the only game between the clubs has been a Carabao Cup fixture in September 2019, when Southampton visited Fratton Park.

Now the fans have two more mouth-watering south-coast derbies to look forward to in the forthcoming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s season kicks off with a trip to Oxford United on August 9, the club which John Mousinho left to become head coach in January 2023.

The first Fratton Park match is against Norwich on August 16 and is followed by a visit to West Brom (August 23) and then hosting Preston (August 30).

The St Mary’s encounter with Southampton on September 13 represents the Blues’ fifth league fixture of the season.

Elsewhere, Pompey entertain QPR on Boxing Day, while their New Year’s Day fixture is at Bristol City and, for the second season running, they are at Norwich for Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first trip to Wrexham for 39-and-a-half years takes place on Tuesday, February 24, with the Fratton Park match scheduled for Wednesday, November 5.

Of the clubs newly-relegated from the Premier League, Pompey travel to Ipswich on September 27, while host the Tractor Boys on January 4. They are also scheduled to travel to Leicester on October 18 and will place them at Fratton Park on April 18.

While the season will conclude with a home match against Birmingham on May 2.

Your Next Pompey Read: Why Christian Saydee exit offers renewed hope that Pompey transfer strategy can succeed