Rich Hughes appointed John Mousinho as Pompey head coach in January 2023

Rich Hughes is convinced ‘wonderful’ John Mousinho’s Pompey performance won't be truly appreciated outside of Fratton Park.

And the sporting director behind the inspirational recruitment of the head coach has also provided a fascinating insight into the man who has transformed the Blues’ fortunes.

Football was shocked when Pompey appointed an Oxford United player and part-time set-piece coach at the helm of a club placed 15th in League One in January 2023.

After just two full seasons in charge, Mousinho had overseen a 16th-placed finish in the Championship last month, after avoiding relegation with two games remaining.

Hughes drove the appointment of the then 36-year-old and they have subsequently forged a close bond during an impressive journey to date which has also included the League One title.

And the kingmaker has lifted the lid on the man who has become so popular among the Fratton faithful.

‘He is doing an absolutely wonderful job’

Hughes told The News: ‘The best thing I can say about John is I don't think his performance last season will ever really be appreciated outside Fratton Park.

‘Probably everyone knows how closely me and John work - to work with him is a genuine pleasure. He is a wonderful man first and foremost, very good company.

‘Then you strip back all the personal qualities he has in abundance and see the football job he has done in these two-and-a-half years. The adaptability and that learning process, the way he has led the group in terms of the tactical demands he has put on them. That is absolutely testament to him as a coach and the coaching staff he has with him.

Pompey boss John Mousinho, left, and sporting director Rich Hughes, right. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘In the modern game, there are so many coaches desperate that their way is the right way - and one of the things I love about John is he finds a way. There’s a big difference there, he is not forcing his way on anyone else, it’s finding a way to win a game, to get points, to keep momentum and to keep successful.

‘I just think he is doing an absolutely wonderful job and I know he wouldn’t take all the credit for himself. It would be the coaching staff and everyone in this building that works as part of a group.

‘Portsmouth boss is a pleasure to work with’

‘He has been brilliant, calm under pressure and consistent. These are all really wonderful traits he has as a coach. Coupled with his off-the-field nature and being very personable and very intelligent, John is just a pleasure to work with.’

Yet it was a tough start to life in the Championship, with the Blues adrift at the foot of the table entering December following just two victories.

Pompey’s sporting director added: ‘We speak about anything and everything and obviously there have been times when we’ve been frustrated this year, but that consistency (from above) is a really important trait to have.

‘People shouldn't be worrying about a backlash based on the result following a last-minute goal. It should be viewed as: Are doing the right things on a regular basis? If we are, let’s trust what we are doing.

‘He has managed to stay calm’

‘There have been times when John has shown signs of anger in games at decisions or moments, but, for the most part, it is testament to his nature and his personality that he has managed to stay calm in a volatile environment in terms of football in the Championship.

‘Look at some of the external factors we’ve had to deal with which could have been incredibly derailing.

‘Your star striker needing heart surgery, players getting injured at various points, the frustration of the Millwall game with the floodlights going off, we’ve also had two matches with cardiac issues among supporters.

‘There were so many strange external events last season, so to stay calm when all those around you are losing their heads is a really strong message for us as a club - and for John as a head coach.’

