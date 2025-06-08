It has been reported by Football Insider that the 22-year-old is a Blues target

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Savage is not on Pompey’s radar for a summer transfer.

The Reading midfielder has been linked with a Fratton Park switch, with John Mousinho’s men reportedly in a four-way tussle with Birmingham, Wrexham and Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £2m-rated youngster has totalled 96 appearances, 12 goals and 15 assists for the League One club over the last two years after arriving from Manchester United.

However, despite Football Insider claims over the Blues’ interest, The News understands Savage is not being pursued by Pompey.

Portsmouth desperate to strengthen midfield

Certainly Pompey are keen to add two central midfielders to their squad this summer, following the departures of loanees Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden, who have returned to their Premier League clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it won’t be Savage, who had previously been linked in the summer of 2024, also without much foundation.

At it stands, Mousinho presently has Andre Dozzell and Marlon Pack for the centre of midfield, yet the position desperately requires strengthening ahead of the new campaign.

Dozzell was a surprise success story for Pompey last season, with their survival earning him an additional 12-months through a contractual obligation.

However, he started just one of the final five matches, with Mousinho largely favouring Potts and Hayden in the centre of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading midfielder Charlie Savage has been linked with Pompey in the past | Getty Images

As for Pack, following the 2-0 defeat at Cardiff in October 2024, he started just once more in midfield for the remainder of the campaign - on the final day against Hull.

Instead, the majority of his 41 appearances came as a makeshift central defender as he drifted out of the reckoning for his preferred position in the centre of the pitch.

Fallen out of contention

Terry Devlin is an option, although Mousinho presently believes the 21-year-old is better suited to a right-back role, where he also featured twice for Northern Ireland in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only other central midfield candidate is Abdoulaye Kamara, who has dropped right out of contention since January, having failed to make a single squad since the January FA Cup defeat at Wycombe.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund youngster has made six Pompey appearances since his August 2024 move, although Mousinho believes the team’s change in playing style impacted on the 20-year-old’s match minutes.

Although the Blues still consider Kamara as a work in progress and it will be intriguing to see how they handle the former Bundesliga 2 player during the forthcoming pre-season schedule.

Regardless, Pompey are targeting filling two first-team central midfield slots before the 2025-26 Championship season kicks off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that doesn’t include Savage who, ironically, could end up facing the Blues when they travel to Reading for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 26 (3pm).

Your Next Pompey Read: Departing Pompey striker ‘in talks’ with new club after Fratton Park release