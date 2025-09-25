The popular winger spent three seasons with Portsmouth, scoring 14 times

A former Pompey winger claimed his first Northampton goal in 13-and-a-half years to cap a second debut in stunning style.

Michael Jacobs made an emotional return to Sixfields in the summer, the club where he started, following his release by League Two Chesterfield.

Devastatingly, injury ruled the 33-year-old out of their opening eight matches, while he was an unused substitute in the weekend 2-0 loss at Wycombe.

Ex-Pompey winger Michael Jacobs this summer returned to first club Northampton - after a 13-year absence. Picture: Pete Norton | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Operating at wing-back, he created Kamarai Swyer's opener, before himself scoring with a right-footed shot cutting in from the left for his first Northampton goal in 4,964 days - while his previous debut was in October 2009 against Bournemouth.

‘It was a special feeling’

‘I’ve played over 500 games in my career for different teams at different levels but it’s been such a long time since I played here and it’s obviously a special feeling to play for your hometown club.

‘It was a pleasure to be back out there and play again for this club – it’s been a while! I think it was a great night for us as a whole.

‘The boys who haven’t played much were able to get some minutes in their legs, myself included, and it was so nice to get on the pitch again.’

Lost a Wembley final during three seasons with Portsmouth

Michael Jacobs scored on his second Northampton debut in the 3-0 win over Chelsea Under-21s in the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Having left Northampton for Derby in June 2012, Jacobs went on to feature for Wolves, Blackpool, Wigan, Pompey and Chesterfield, totalling four promotions.

After arriving on a free transfer from Wigan in September 2020, he spent three injury-hampered seasons at Fratton Park, suffering two knee ligament injuries, undergoing a separate knee operation and contracting Covid.

Jacobs was also part of the Pompey side which lost to League Two Salford on penalties in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley in March 2021, which was played behind closed doors. Defeat cost Kenny Jackett his job the following day.

He left the Blues in the summer of 2023 under John Mousinho following the expiry of his contract, having scored 14 goals in 93 appearances and featured under three different Pompey managers.

‘He showed the quality he has’

‘I turned round and said to the staff after he scored his goal, I don't think there are many players who could see that and execute it the way he did. That just showed the quality he has.

‘He got the assist for the first goal as well and I thought he had a really good night. He obviously tired in the second half but it was brilliant to get 90 minutes into his legs.’

Northampton are currently 15th in League One, although have lost four of their opening eight league fixtures.