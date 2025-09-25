Harvey Blair is yet to register an appearance for Pompey this season following a hamstring injury sustained in May.

John Mousinho has challenged Harvey Blair to establish himself as a regular in his squad as he closes in on his injury return.

And the head coach has detailed how the Blues have worked closely with the winger in order to complete his long-awaited comeback.

The 22-year-old is yet to make an appearance this term after sustaining a significant hamstring issue on the final day of last term against Hull City.

Prior to the injury, Blair enjoyed a strong end to his maiden campaign, which saw him feature in four of the Blues’ last seven games of the season as well as netting his first senior goal against Sheffield Wednesday in April.

With the forward back in training and closing in on a return, Mousinho has made it clear what he expects to see from the ex-Liverpool man when he’s back in contention.

John Mousinho’s clear message to Harvey Blair ahead of return

The Blues boss told The News: ‘He needs to come in and start as many games as possible. Harv’s had his year where he’s come from 21’s football, was in and out (of the side), showed glimpses of promise and has shown probably every stage of a player’s integration into the first team that you’d expect.

‘He’d been in all parts of the spectrum at every single stage of last season or different stages of last season.

‘It’s about Harv learning from all of that, those experiences, knowing that as a professional he needs to look as professional as possible, needs to make sure he gives himself the best possible chance to stay fit because when he gets fit and stays fit in terms of match minutes we know how much of a threat he is.

‘Physically he’s excellent and he’s got a really good technique about him as well, he can score goals and he can get in behind. He’s just got to knit all of that together and make sure he’s on top of himself mentally.

‘That’s the challenge for Harvey, come in and be a professional footballer, make sure that you start as many games as possible, play as many minutes as possible because the opportunities are going to be there.

‘We gave him that opportunity at the back end of last season as well, unfortunately he got injured, but we need Harvey to come in and compete.

‘That was the reason for bringing Harvey back into it last season, we know what pivotal role he can play this season and that’s what we want from him.

‘It’s entirely up to him whether Harvey wants to have a career in the National League or the Premier League - I don’t mind saying that because I’ll say that to him as well.

‘He’s definitely got the talent to do it, he’s got the ability, got all the tools, he’s a lively young kid who wants to get better and work harder, he wants to learn and I’m sure we’ll be talking about Harvey going higher but he’s got to do that first and he’s got to make sure he proves himself.

Harvey Blair closing in on long-awaited injury return

Harvey Blair. | Getty Images

Mousinho admitted the winger could return to the side as soon as next week, with Watford and Middlesbrough making the trip to Fratton Park after this Saturday’s trip to Ipswich.

And the head coach has revealed how the Blues have handled the young talent’s recovery as he now looks to end a four-month setback.

‘Not deliberately. It’s just what we’ve needed to do because of his injury. We’d love Harvey to be back. He needs to get back in training, have a good block of training before he can be made available for any first-team games which he’s now done.

‘It was just something we’ve done off the back of his rehab. We’ve kept him in training and as soon as he’s ready to play he’s going to play and we’re looking forward to having him back.’

