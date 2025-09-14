Nicolas Schmid and Connor Ogilvie were both forced off injured during Pompey’s goalless draw against Southampton at St Mary’s

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has vented his frustration at a controversial incident that forced two of his players to come off early during Sunday’s south-coast derby at Southampton.

The Blues boss also provided details on the injuries picked up by both goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid and defender Connor Ogilvie in the first-half episode - with one of the named players now expected to attend hospital to determine the extent of the damage suffered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened during first-half incident in Southampton v Pompey game

The key moment arrived in the 17th minute of the fixture at St Mary’s after Southampton had thumped the ball forward for winger Tom Fellows to chase.

The danger was read by Schmid, who raced from his box to mop things up. However, with left-back Ogilvie tracking back to deal with the issue, both ended up colliding into one another, forcing referee Matt Donohue to temporarily halt proceedings.

Mousinho was incensed at the time. Meanwhile, replays of the incident gave him just cause, with Fellows seen nudging Ogilvie in the back and into the path of his Pompey team-mate.

The unfortunate incident forced Schmid to be substituted and replaced by back-up keeper Ben Killip seven minutes after the game resumed, with the Austrian clearly experiencing pain in his right hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, despite carrying on with a large lump on his head, Ogilvie was replaced at half-time by Jordan Williams as Pompey continued to count the cost of the incident.

What John Mousinho said about Schmid and Ogilvie collision

At the final whistle, Mosuinho said Schmid might have fractured a bone in his right hand, while Ogilvie had a significant neck injury.

He also admitted he was disappointed with how Donohue dealt with the matter.

When asked about the incident by Sky Sports, the Blues boss said: ‘Yeah, a real blow. I thought it was a really, really poor challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It doesn't look like a huge amount, but everybody in the stadium can see that the goalkeeper's coming out, particularly the Southampton player.

‘He decides to push Connor Ogilvie into the goalkeeper, and I've got two players that are injured and one to go to hospital.

‘So, I thought (it was) a really, really poor challenge and poorly dealt with.

‘We've got a significant neck injury for Connor Ogilvie and a possible fracture for Nico Schmidt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So, in a challenge that is just really obvious, (it) can be avoided. The Southampton player just pushes Connor Ogilvie into Nico Schmid. There's no need for it, but nothing comes of it. So, you can probably see I was clearly upset by that. And not the consequence of it, because I didn't know at the time. I was very upset at the time about the challenge.’

When asked if he had spoken to the match official, Mousinho added: ‘I'm going to go and speak to him in 14 minutes!’

For your next Pompey read: Conor Chaplin’s message to Portsmouth faithful after St Mary’s show of force against Southampton