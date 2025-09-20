Jordan Archer isn’t guaranteed a place in Pompey’s 25-man squad despite Nicolas Schmid being ruled out for up to three months

Pompey are in no rush to add keeper Jordan Archer to their official 25-man squad list in the wake of Nicolas Schmid’s injury.

The 32-year-old former Millwall man, who is considered the Blues’ fourth-choice stopper, was not included in the file submitted to the Football League following the closure of the transfer window earlier this month.

That’s despite Pompey having the capacity to do so, with 24 senior pros listed in their squad ranks alongside eight registered under-21s who can also be called upon between now and January.

The Fratton Park side are keen to keep a space open in the event they might need to look into the free-agency market if injuries impact their playing options.

That stance allowed them to bring in both Lee Evans and Alexander Milosevic in recent seasons, when midfield and defensive injuries took their toll.

And that remains central to their thinking one month into the 2025-26 season, despite Nicolas Schmid being ruled out for between 8-12 weeks with a fractured hand he suffered in Sunday’s draw at Southampton.

With Ben Killip and deadline day signing Josef Bursik providing back-up while the Austrian recovers. head coach John Mousinho believes there’s no immediate need to promote Archer to their official squad ranks.

What John Mousinho has said about Pompey’s remaining squad place

When quizzed on the issue ahead of today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday, the Blues boss said: ‘It’s something we’ve thought about.

‘At the minute, we’re not going to rush to make that decision because this weekend we’re going to go with the two goalkeepers that we’ve got registered.

‘We don’t need to do anything at the minute, but it’s certainly an option and one of the reasons why we wanted to keep that spot open.’

Pompey goalkeeping options and stance on Jordan Archer

Ben Killip is expected to be Nicolas Schmid's replacement against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Pompey currently have five senior goalkeepers on their books, although highly-regarded youngster Toby Steward is currently impressing on loan at Scottish Championship St Johnstone.

The keeping department is well stocked for training purposes, with the Blues wanting four at their disposal on non match days.

Archer, who has made three appearances for Pompey following his free transfer move last summer, continues to train with the senior group.

However, the Championship outfit were open to allowing him to leave if any takers emerged during the transfer window.

League Two Salford were keen, yet no move materialised for Archer, who is into the final year of his Fratton Park contract.

Speaking ahead of the transfer window closing, Mousinho said: ‘He (Archer) has been great for us in training and there’s been a little bit of interest, but nothing which has been right for him.

‘With Jordan it’s a case of if he finds something he wants to take and it’s a good opportunity for him we won’t stand in his way.

‘If not though we are happy having him in the building.

‘For Jordan, he wants to go and play games, that’s always been the conversation we’ve had. So if there is an opportunity for him to go and play then great.

‘But Jordan isn’t a player who’s caused any issues at all, he’s been in really good form in pre-season actually. So in a lot of ways it’s great to have him around.’

Killip is expected to keep his place on goal for today’s visit of Sheffield Wendesday, have replaced Schmid in the first half at St Mary’s.

