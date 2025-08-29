Portsmouth boss delivers latest over former Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall man’s exit before transfer deadline
The door is still open for Jordan Archer’s Pompey exit as the transfer window reaches its climax.
John Mousinho has confirmed the keeper can still move on before Monday evening’s deadline to find the regular football he’s seeking.
Pompey ‘won’t stand’ in keeper’s way
But the Blues boss is happy for Archer to stay put at PO4, as he praised the former Spurs and Middlesbrough man’s ongoing professionalism amid an uncertain period.
Archer has been linked with an exit in recent weeks, with interest from League Two side Salford City not developing into a departure.
The 32-year-old wants the playing time which is looking increasingly unlikely at Pompey, after falling further down the goalkeeping pecking order after Ben Killip’s arrival.
Archer played three times last season, including two Championship outings, and showed himself to be a dependable back-up in Nico Schmid’s absence.
It remains to be seen if any late opportunities arise for the Londoner over the next couple of days, but the situation remains a live one for the keeper.
And from Pompey’s point of view, it’s a scenario Mousinho remains comfortable with despite two days of the window remaining.
Mousinho said: ‘Jordan’s another one where his future is up in the air, I’m not sure if Jordan will end up going out.
‘He’s been great for us in training and there’s been a little bit of interest, but nothing which has been right for him.
‘With Jordan it’s a case of if he finds something he wants to take and it’s a good opportunity for him we won’t stand in his way.
‘If not though we are happy having him in the building.
‘For Jordan he wants to go and play games, that’s always been the conversation we’ve had. So if there is an opportunity for him to go and play then great.
‘But Jordan isn’t a player who’s caused any issues at all, he’s been in really good form in pre-season actually. So in a lot of ways it’s great to have him around.’
New keeper to arrive at Fratton if Archer leaves
Mousinho has already made it clear Pompey will need to be ready to react to Archer’s departure if it arises, by recruiting another keeper to come in alongside Schmid and Killip.
Academy graduate Toby Steward is thriving on loan at St Johnstone in the Scottish Championship, after finishing last season with an impressive stay with Crawley in League One.
While the goalkeeping department is a fluid situation, the need for reinforcements further forward is more apparent.
Pompey know they need to bolster their options out wide with Matt Ritchie joining Reading on Thursday, and Callum Lang sidelined for up to 12 weeks after hamstring surgery.
That leaves loaness Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang likely vying to start on the right flank against Preston today, if Adrian Segecic is deployed centrally.
Mousinho has also been clear about the need for Pompey to bolster the striker department, with Colby Bishop and Thomas Waddingham the considerations to lead the line.
Pompey are keen on St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk, with Crystal Palace winger Franco Umeh under consideration out wide.